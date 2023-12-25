China plans to flood the market with cobalt

#China #plans #flood #market #cobalt

Analysts expect the global market for this metal to remain oversupplied for the next few years

Chinese mining companies have sharply increased cobalt production in Congo as they seek to expand their market share, putting further pressure on a commodity whose price has fallen sharply this year, Oilprice said.

Cobalt is widely used in the electric vehicle sector, combining with nickel to provide higher energy density in lithium-ion batteries. However, not all EV batteries use cobalt: several companies, including Tesla Inc., have switched from nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) products to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries due to environmental and geopolitical concerns.

China is the world’s largest importer of cobalt, accounting for over 60% of global imports. Meanwhile, rising supplies, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia, have pushed prices down from $81,790 a tonne in April 2022 to $33,140 a tonne now. Indonesia is expected to quadruple its cobalt production by 2033, and the country could even exceed those projections, according to an analysis by consulting firm Project Blue.

According to , China’s CMOC Group increased cobalt production by 144% in the first three quarters of 2023, soon to overtake Glencore as the world’s largest cobalt producer.

CMOC has set itself the goal of increasing its market share of the global cobalt market from 11% in 2022 to nearly 30% by 2025, commented Jorge Uscategui of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“Is the CMOC trying to flood the cobalt market in an effort to control a larger share of the market and displace marginal producers, securing greater price control in the medium to long term?” There is such a possibility,” Uscategui points out.

CMOC’s Kisanfu mine in Congo is partly controlled by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), the world’s largest electric vehicle battery maker, which is based in China.

Meanwhile, China’s MMG Group plans to press ahead with the expansion of its Kinsevere mine in Congo, while Jinchuan Group International Resources is doing the same in the African nation.

Global refined cobalt production is expected to grow 23% this year, creating a surplus of 74,800 metric tons by 2024, according to Morgan Stanley.

All of this does not bode well for the cobalt bulls.

“For the next five years or so, we think there will be an oversupply in the market. So essentially this will mean that prices will remain low for the foreseeable future,” predicted CRU’s Thomas Matthews.

Goldman Sachs is also bearish, forecasting low prices for battery metals, including cobalt, lithium and nickel.

“We expect further declines in cobalt prices in the near term as demand from the EV battery sector declines while rising global production keeps inventories healthy. Elsewhere, demand for cobalt in batteries within consumer electronics, including laptops and phones, will remain similarly bleak in light of the global economic slowdown,” commented Fitch Solutions.

Oversupplied cobalt markets may get some relief from China, which is looking to stockpile enough. Earlier in the year, Bloomberg reported that China’s National Administration for Food and Strategic Reserves planned to purchase approximately 2,000 tons of cobalt. However, this amount may be too small to have an impact on global refined cobalt production, which currently exceeds 150,000 metric tons per year.

But it is not only cobalt markets that are in such a situation. The momentum in commodities, which has driven prices of dozens of commodities to multi-year highs, is now reversing course. From oil, gas and wheat to lithium, copper and iron ore, prices of the world’s leading commodities are falling sharply everywhere.

The Bloomberg Commodities Index (BCOM) is a powerful barometer in this case. It is the most widely used commodity market benchmark. This benchmark has fallen 12% since the start of the year and about 25% since its peak in May 2022. It is now the benchmark carrying bear market news.

“The decline in commodity prices appears to reflect China’s troubled rebound, a looming US recession and subdued supply in Europe. It is indeed possible that inflation will turn into temporary disinflation,” ING’s Karsten Brzeski told Bloomberg.

China is not content with just increasing cobalt production at its sites in the Congo. The country is also increasing domestic production, with its share of cobalt mining expected to reach half of global production, up from 44% currently.

