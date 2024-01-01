China presents the “most powerful in the world” hypersonic engine

#China #presents #powerful #world #hypersonic #engine

Chinese scientists claim to have created a “revolutionary” dual-mode rotary detonation and straight-line oblique detonation engine configuration – which would make it “the most powerful in the world”.

A group of Chinese researchers says they have developed “most powerful rotary detonation engine in the world”.

The study, led by Zhang Yining of Beijing Power Machinery Institutewas published this Wednesday by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to the newspaper, this innovative engine can propel an aircraft at altitudes of 30 km at “supersonic” speeds.

As Interesting Engineering details, the engine operates in two modes.

The first is a “sub-Mach 7” mode, which works like a continuous rotary detonation engine. This step involves the mixing of outside air with fuel and its ignitionin a continuous process generates a powerful impulse.

In the second phase, when the aircraft exceeds Mach 7, “the shock wave stops rotating and concentrates on a circular platform at the rear of the engine”, maintaining propulsion through a “oblique detonation almost in a straight line”explain the scientists.

At high speeds, the fuel would detonate upon hitting the platform.

Although the research team does not specify the engine’s efficiency, Interesting Engineering estimates that the engine based on it can convert up to 80% of chemical energy into kinetic energy – a significant advance over conventional engines, which typically achieve efficiencies of 20 to 30%.

There are several challenges

The transition between the two operating modes presents technical challenges. As speed approaches Mach 7, rotary detonation becomes unsustainable, requiring a rapid transition to oblique detonation mode.

Potential solutions include reduction in the speed of incoming air in the system or “slight adjustments to the internal structure of the engine”.

Although this engine promises to revolutionize this type of engines, more studies are still needed to make it viable for practical use.

As the SCMP report points out, cited by Interesting Engineering, the scientific article does not include “crucial engineering parameters” for the creation of a practical product, highlighting that the engine, although less demanding in terms of operating conditions, requires further research and development.

However, if it proves viable, this advance could significantly reduce intercontinental flight times as well as fuel consumptioncompared to traditional jet engines.