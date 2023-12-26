China raises US tone over Arctic LNG 2 defense law and sanctions

#China #raises #tone #Arctic #LNG #defense #law #sanctions

The negative content in the National Defense Authorization Act of the United States that applies to China should not be implemented, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“If the US decides to continue in this direction, China will take decisive and strong measures to firmly protect its sovereignty and security rights and interests,” ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a press briefing.

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden signed the defense policy bill, backed by a record $886 billion in annual military spending and policies such as aid to Ukraine and a pushback against China in the Pacific and Indian Ocean region.

Economic cooperation between China and Russia is in the mutual interest of both countries and “should not be interfered with or restricted by a third party,” Ning also said. The comment is related to China’s participation in the Russian liquefied natural gas project “Arctic LNG 2”.

The United States imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 in November as part of a package of sweeping new measures against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. In response to this, the Russian shareholder Novatek, which owns a 60% stake in the project, declared force majeure.

“China has always opposed unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that is not based on international law,” Ning said.

The Chinese companies CNOOC and CNPC each have a 10% stake in “Arctic LNG 2”, as well as France’s TotalEnergies and a consortium of Japan’s Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC.