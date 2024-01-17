China reports record high coal imports throughout its history

#China #reports #record #high #coal #imports #history

China’s coal imports have reached a record high in 2023 with a volume of 474.4 million metric tons, according to data from the General Administration of Customs, China Daily reported.

This represented a “year-on-year growth of 61.8 percent,” the state-run newspaper said, adding that the value of imports rose 24 percent to 377 billion yuan ($53 billion).

covered the same news, adding that it “was above analysts’ expectations of 460-470 million tons for the full year.” The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reports that in 2024, China is expected to be the largest consumer of oil “to feed its growing economy”, accounting for more than 25% of new oil demand in world Wide.

Chinese publication Jiemian reports that the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), one of China’s largest oil producers, has set a new record for oil and gas production from the Bohai field, with 2023 output exceeding 36, 8 million tons.

Meanwhile, China Energy Net reports that according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in 2023 China produced and sold “over 30 million cars, reaching a historic high,” of which exports amounted to 4.9 million.

Another China Energy Net article reports that according to market research firm Canalys, global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs, mainly electric vehicles) are expected to “grow 29% in 2023, with China expected to “maintained its position as the largest market for NEVs… accounting for 55.5% of the global NEV market”. State broadcaster CGTN said China exported 1.2 million NEVs in 2023, a 77.6% increase from 2022 and accounting for “over 24% of China’s total vehicle exports last year.” .

Separately, the Communist Party-affiliated People’s Daily newspaper said that on January 1, 2024, the US Inflation Reduction Act “implements new rules for purchasing batteries” that are a “clear example” that the US is “politicizing economic issues and create trade barriers in the battery supply chain”.

The pro-state Global Times newspaper reported that the working group to step up climate action in 2020 between China and the US “launched on Friday via video conference”.

The meeting is co-chaired by Xie Zhenghua, China’s Special Envoy on Climate Matters, and John Kerry, the US President’s Special Envoy on Climate Matters. The task force will “conduct a dialogue related to policies, measures and technologies to control and reduce emissions,” among other areas. Finally, Chinese economic publication Caixin reports that experts “argue that new power plants should be built closer to where electricity is most needed.”