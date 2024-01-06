China responds to the EU and launches investigation into European brandy brands – Asia

#China #responds #launches #investigation #European #brandy #brands #Asia

China has launched an “anti-dumping” investigation into alcoholic drinks made in the European Union, the first retaliation after the EU also announced an investigation into subsidies for electric vehicles made in China.

The investigation, which Beijing says stemmed from a complaint from the country’s spirits association, is mainly targeting French cognac – a niche product in China but profitable for brands such as Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau.

Interestingly, warns Bloomberg, France was one of the main supporters of the EU when it decided to launch an investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, as it is one of the most exposed countries, due to the brands Renault and the Stellantis group.

In comparative terms, however, the difference between the two industries is significant. By November 2023, China had imported $1.57 billion worth of grape spirits, while exporting 12.7 billion electric vehicles in the same period.

In reaction to this investigation, a spokesperson for the European Commission states that the EU is evaluating the documentation and will intervene “appropriately and in close cooperation with European industry”.

A trade group for the cognac industry known as BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) said the investigation by the Chinese government comes in the context of a dispute between the EU and China and that they are “confident that the products and practices trades are in line with Chinese and international regulations.”

“France has the biggest exposure to brandy industry research,” Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle, told Bloomberg, adding that “China is trying to put pressure on the biggest supporter of EU research into electric vehicles.”

News of this investigation led Remy Cointreau to plunge 12.5% ​​and Pernod Ricard to fall 5.6%, both companies that sell cognac in China under the name of brands such as Remy Cointreau and Martell.