China Urges Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Myanmar Borders, What’s the Matter?

#China #Urges #Citizens #Immediately #Leave #Myanmar #Borders #Whats #Matter

Beijing –

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar released an advisory asking every Chinese citizen to leave the main district area along the border of the two countries. What caused it?

As reported AFPThursday (28/12/2023), clashes have occurred since October in Shan state in northern Myanmar, after a number of groups such as the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) attacked the Myanmar military.

The groups have seized several towns and border centers important for trade with China, in what analysts say poses the biggest military challenge to Myanmar’s junta since it seized power in 2021.

The MNDAA has even vowed to seize the town of Laukkai, located in a district on the border with China that is now ruled by a militia allied with the Myanmar military and is known for gambling, prostitution and online fraud.

“The conflict in Laukkai district in Kokang, northern Myanmar continues, and safety risks are increasing for people trapped there,” said the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar in a statement via WeChat released Thursday (28/12) local time.

“The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar once again reminds Chinese residents in the Laukkai district to evacuate immediately,” emphasized the statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Media affiliated with the MNDAA said this week that the Myanmar junta launched airstrikes in the Kokang area surrounding Laukkai district and shelled parts of the area.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)