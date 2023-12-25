China used as much of it in three years as the USA did in the entire 20th century. A key raw material is running out

#China #years #USA #entire #20th #century #key #raw #material #running

Sand is the basis of our civilization, we build almost everything with it. The problem is that we are using more and more of it, and its extraction is not done with respect for anyone or anything – neither the environment, nor the law, nor people. However, it is difficult to gain respect when mafias enter the game and have realized how profitable this business is.

Sand is ubiquitous in our civilization. It is in concrete, in roads and highways. We also make glass from sand, so every window pane, mirror or phone screen is made of this raw material. “About two hundred tons of sand are used to build an average-sized house, a hospital requires three thousand tons, a kilometer of highway requires the use of thirty thousand tons, while the construction of a nuclear power plant requires twelve million tons of this raw material” – wrote architect Łukasz Mazur in “Architecture Unsustainable”. . Therefore, problems with sand extraction are everyone’s problem, and we are approaching a crisis in this matter more and more quickly.

Moreover, computer components are mainly made of silicon, obtained from sand. Photovoltaic panels? Sand. Detergents and toothpaste? Sand. It is the second most frequently used raw material on Earth after water. It is used in aviation and is also a source of important elements other than silicon, such as thorium, titanium and uranium. There’s even sand in the wine. It has become so scarce and valuable that criminal groups are now mining it. Illegal sand mining has been reported in over 70 countries.

We need more and more sand. The market is growing rapidly

The greatest demand for sand is in the construction sector, where, for safety reasons, any raw material cannot be used. Someone might ask how come we have a problem with sand when the Sahara covers 25 percent of the world. surface of Africa? However, the local sand is not useful for construction purposes. Beaten by the wind over the years, it had become too smooth to set cement. The desired raw material is sand extracted from the bottom of the river or sea. Its irregularities allow the cement to bond and create concrete, which has been the most important element of modern construction for 150 years.

The growing development of civilization is followed by urbanization, so if we do not change what we build from, we will need more and more sand. Between 2011 and 2013, China alone used more concrete than the United States did in the entire 20th century. In India, sand consumption has doubled in the last two decades and is still growing. It is also used to build coastlines or artificial islands. Dutch scientists calculated that from 1985 to 2015, humanity added a total of 13,500. square kilometers of artificial land to the coastlines of the entire world (as much as the area of ​​the Lubusz Voivodeship). Last year, their compatriots from Leiden University estimated that the demand for sand would increase by 500% over four decades, especially in South Africa (419%), India (294%) and southern Asia (269%).

As part of the UN Environment Program, the Marina Sand Watch platform was created to monitor sand mining. Based on data from 2012-2019, it was estimated that we extract 6 billion tons of sea sand annually. The UN describes this number as “alarming” and dangerously close to the rate at which sand ends up in the seas and oceans, which is 10-16 tons per year. Every year we use 50 billion tons of sand and gravel, enough to build a concrete wall 27 meters high and wide along the equator. By 2060, the construction industry alone is expected to use 4.6 billion tons of sand (not including gravel) per year.

In addition, mining is not uniform around the world. Most of it is mined in the North Sea, in Southeast Asia and on the east coast of the USA. In many places, including Asia, sea sand is harvested in quantities greater than what nature can provide, we read in The Guardian.

All this means that the value of the sand market increases year by year. Three years ago it was “barely” USD 70 billion. In 2022, this number has already more than doubled and, depending on the source, amounted to between USD 142.7 billion and USD 151 billion. By 2030, the market is expected to be worth over USD 326 billion.

Sand mafias, disappearing beaches and ecological disasters

In most developed countries, sand extraction from rivers or seas is regulated by the state or even banned altogether. Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia have banned the export of sea sand. However, the demand is so huge that a black market has emerged. The sand is extracted by poor people in Morocco with the help of donkeys, or by divers in Sri Lanka and Indonesia, which has already lost 25 islands as a result. They work 12 hours a day, going underwater up to 200 times during their shift – we learn from the documentary “Sand is worth its weight in gold”. And although these are important issues, mafias and corrupt governments play a much greater role in the disappearance of beaches and islands. In India, sand is obtained illegally in eight thousand places. Most of them are not done by indigenous people who want to improve their lives. Sand can only be extracted on a massive scale using a dredger, which costs between $25 and $200 million. Only criminal organizations or companies operating on the border of the law can afford such a purchase.

“These ships are like huge vacuum cleaners cleaning the ocean floor. They crush all microorganisms and leave nothing behind. If you take away all the sand and leave the bare rock, nothing will come back to life. If you leave 30-50 cm of sand, life will cope

– said Pascal Peduzzi, director of GRID-Geneva, an organization for renewable natural resources, quoted by “The Guardian”.

In India, the sand mafia is the largest criminal organization. In a country with over 1.3 billion citizens, its influence must be enormous, because the illegal sand market in this country is valued at USD 2.3 billion and 75,000 people work there. people. Linking sand mining with criminal organizations leads directly to human tragedies. Hundreds of people have died in sand battles over the last decade. Those who oppose the destruction of land also die, and journalists who try to investigate the matter die. Additionally, illegally mined sand is often not cleaned, which is a problem with salty sea sand. 45 percent construction in Morocco uses unrefined sea sand, which quickly corrodes due to its salt content, which may result in a construction disaster.

There is also environmental degradation. Not only are the beaches disappearing, the river coastlines are also deteriorating. 67 percent Southern California beaches will disappear by 2100. In turn, in the Mekong Delta, the Vietnamese were forced to relocate 1,200 families, said science popularizer Kasia Gandor. When the river lacks sand and sediment, the accumulation of which has previously protected the shoreline from degradation, the water wreaks havoc. By the end of the century, half of the Mekong Delta, which is crucial for all of Asia, will have disappeared. Fish are caught there, and rice from the region goes to many countries on the continent. The Vietnamese government estimates that 500,000 people will have to be relocated from the river. people.

Sand mining also destroys natural barriers that protect against floods. Vince Beiser gave as an example a few years ago the floods in Houston, the effects of which are getting worse due to the extraction of sand from the San Jacinto River. It is not encouraging to learn that without sand, sea levels rise faster. As a result, the Maldives are already disappearing.

However, excessive sand exploitation does not only affect us. As Beiser argued, microorganisms live in the sand at the bottom of seas and rivers and form the basis of the food chain. A significant disruption of this ecosystem will sooner or later also affect humans.

There are also claims that the sand problems were blown out of proportion by the media. This is the opinion of Mark Krumenacher, geologist and vice president of GZA GeoEnvonmental, a company providing advice in the field of environment, ecology, water and geotechnology. In an article on the sand crisis (in his opinion, overly publicized), he argues that the rapidly decreasing sand resources are in fact a local problem, not a global one, and is mainly related to the fact that the appropriate raw material can only be extracted in certain parts of the world. This, along with the need for transportation, increases the price of sand. For some reason, Krumenacher focused on fiberglass and almost completely ignored the use of concrete in construction. And this is the industry most often mentioned as the source of the sand problem. It also says a lot that reports and recommendations on the sand deficit are created by, among others, United Nations agencies. The UN Environment Program published the first report on sand in 2019, and in 2022 it released the publication “Sand and Sustainable Development: 10 strategies to avoid a crisis”. Most articles and reports focus on this – on a problem that exists, but is just getting started and on how to prevent it from turning into a real crisis.

Sand is important, but do we need so much of it?

Stopping sand extraction and moving it from developed to developing countries did not bring the expected results. In 2019, the UN Environment Program recommended more accurate valuation and taxation of sand mining and the creation of global regulations. However, stopping sand mining may significantly slow down the development of developing countries. The West no longer has this problem, but it has significantly contributed to the current state of affairs, i.e. the growing sand deficit. So moral doubts remain – will global restrictions be fair? Moreover, such changes are difficult due to the construction and government lobbies.

Therefore, we need to find alternatives to sand or choose recycling. If glass is made of sand, can’t it be used instead of sand? Scientists have already proven that this is possible. As always, costs remain a barrier – unless this process is cheaper than the extraction of the raw material (which is extremely cheap), we cannot count on significant changes.

Sumaira Abdulali from the Awaaz Foundation, in turn, rightly notes that in the past we used less concrete and used other raw materials for construction. However, it is important not only to replace concrete with other materials, but also to build less and more sensibly.

The above-mentioned 2022 UN report on sand presents the following strategies to avoid the crisis:

Classification of sand as a strategic raw material, both for the ecosystem and our civilization, which needs it to build critical infrastructure in growing cities around the globe.

Including local perspectives during the transition period for sand use, ensuring that all voices of affected people are part of decision-making, planning and action.

Starting a paradigm shift to one where the future of sand use is circular and regenerative.

Adopting a strategy and integrating policies and legal frameworks, horizontally, vertically and intersectionally, taking into account local, national and regional characteristics.

Establishing ownership rights and access to sand deposits through the granting of mineral extraction rights and appropriate consents.

Mapping, monitoring and reporting on sand deposits to drive transparent, science-based and data-driven decision-making.

Establishing best practices and national standards, as well as a coherent international framework.

Promote effective management and circularity, by reducing the use of sand and replacing it with viable alternatives, and recycling products made from sand where possible.

Reasonable sand extraction, consciously acquiring it in an ethical, sustainable and socially responsible way.

Restoring the ecosystem and compensating for remaining losses by increasing knowledge, integrating the mitigation hierarchy and promoting nature-based solutions.