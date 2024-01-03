China’s BYD has dethroned Elon Musk and Tesla as the world’s largest electric car maker

Elon Musk’s Tesla has been dethroned as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle maker after being overtaken by China’s BYD, reports Yahoo!News.

Tesla delivered a record 484,507 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, it said on Tuesday, up 20% from the same period a year earlier.

However, it was beaten for the first time by BYD, which on Monday disclosed deliveries of 526,409 for the same period.

Tesla has been the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles since 2015, when sales of its high-powered cars overtook the Nissan Leaf.

Since then, however, China has become the world’s largest market for battery-powered cars, and local giants such as BYD have invested heavily in making affordable cars.

BYD, which has vowed to “smear” Western companies, has recently expanded beyond China, selling cars in the UK and Europe.

It is backed by Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway.

The company had already overtaken Tesla in total sales, which include plug-in hybrid cars.

Tesla’s delivery numbers last year were only slightly higher than market expectations of about 483,200 vehicles.

This means that for 2023, the company has sold 1.8 million cars in total.

That was a 38 percent increase from 2022 and more than BYD’s 1.6 million, but fell short of Mr. Musk’s goal of 2 million sales.

Tesla has launched a price war to boost sales as rising interest rates drive up financing costs and tighter rules around US subsidies threaten to make electric cars less affordable.

Last month, the company was forced to issue an update to millions of vehicles due to safety concerns related to its Autopilot software.

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, has announced that a US entry is not being considered.

However, it launched UK sales in March and last month announced plans to open its first European plant in Hungary.

