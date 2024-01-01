China’s economy has had a miserable year. 2024 could be even worse

#Chinas #economy #miserable #year #worse

The Chinese economy, which is affected by a series of challenges, did not reach this situation overnight

The Chinese economy was expected to recover quickly in 2023 and resume its role as the undisputed engine of global growth. Instead, it has stagnated to the point where it is considered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among others, to be a “barrier” to global production.

Despite its many problems – a housing crisis, weak spending and high youth unemployment – most economists believe the world’s second-largest economy will achieve its official growth target of around 5% this year.

However, this figure is still lower than the average annual growth of more than 6% recorded in the decade before the Covid pandemic, and 2024 looks increasingly threatening, they say. The country may be about to face decades of stagnation.

“The 2024 challenge for the Chinese economy will not be GDP growth – which will likely be more than 4.5%,” said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank center-right North American. “The challenge will be that the only direction is down.”

Without major market reforms, the country could become trapped in what economists call “the middle-income trap,” he warned, referring to the notion that emerging economies climb out of poverty too quickly to become trapped before reaching economic status. high yield.

For decades since China’s reopening to the world in 1978, the country has been one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. Between 1991 and 2011, it recorded annual growth of 10.5%. After 2012, when Xi Jinping became president, expansion slowed, but average growth remained at 6.7% in the decade to 2021.

“The second half of the 2020s will (…) see a slowdown in growth,” said Scissors, citing a correction in the troubled real estate sector, associated with a demographic decline.

The IMF has also become more gloomy about its long-term outlook. In November, it said it expected China’s growth rate to reach 5.4% in 2023 and gradually decline to 3.5% in 2028, amid headwinds ranging from weak productivity to an aging population.

What has changed?

According to Scissors, the previous government of President Hu Jintao flooded the economy with liquidity in 2009, during the global financial crisis, to stimulate growth. Xi’s government was reluctant to control debt after coming to power in 2012, which caused structural problems to accumulate.

Logan Wright, director of Chinese markets studies at Rhodium Group, agreed, saying “the slowdown in the Chinese economy is structural, caused by the end of an unprecedented expansion of credit and investment over the last decade.”

The country’s financial system simply won’t be able to generate the same levels of credit growth as in previous years, he said, so Beijing will have much less control over the direction of its economy than in the past.

What made the situation worse was the fact that Beijing obstinately adopted a “zero covid” policy, with strict lockdowns, and its widespread repression of private companies, which deeply damaged confidence and affected the most dynamic part of the economy.

The consequences of these policies can be seen in the slowdown recorded this year. Consumer prices have been weak for most of 2023 due to weak demand, and there is a risk of a deflationary spiral.

The crisis in the real estate sector has worsened. Falling home sales have pushed some healthy property developers, like Country Garden, to the brink of collapse. The crisis spread to the huge shadow banking sector, causing defaults and provoking protests across the country.

Local authorities are struggling with financial difficulties after three years of Covid-related expenses and a decline in land sales. Some cities are unable to pay their debts and have had to cut basic services or reduce medical benefits for the elderly.

Youth unemployment has become so severe that the government has stopped publishing data.

Foreign companies have grown suspicious of Beijing’s growing control and are withdrawing from the country. In the third quarter, a measure of foreign direct investment in China turned negative for the first time since 1998.

A survey conducted in September by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai revealed that only 52% of respondents were optimistic about their business prospects for the next five years, the lowest level since the survey began in 1999.

Will China become Japan?

As China’s growth slows, some economists are drawing comparisons with Japan, which experienced two “lost decades” of stagnant growth and deflation after the housing bubble burst in the early 1990s.

But Scissors doesn’t believe that will happen, at least not right away.

“The rest of the 2020s will not resemble a lost decade – Chinese GDP growth will remain well above zero,” he predicted.