China’s intelligence commotion uncovers British espionage in its territory

The Chinese government announced that its intelligence agency had succeeded in uncovering British espionage practices in its territory. It was revealed by Beijing that the British Secret Intelligence Service or MI6 used a foreign national in China to collect secrets and information.

As reported Monday (8/1/2024), the revelation of espionage practices highlighted the fierce debate that was taking place between the two countries regarding accusations of spying practices that threatened each country’s national security.

China’s Ministry of State Security revealed via their official WeChat social media account on Monday (8/1) local time that a foreign national, surnamed Huang, was in charge of an overseas consulting agency.

It was stated that in 2015, MI6 established an “intelligence cooperation relationship” with Huang.

After that, according to China’s Ministry of State Security, MI6 instructed Huang to enter Chinese territory several times, and instructed him to use his public identity as a cover in gathering China-related intelligence information for British spies.

It was also stated by China’s Ministry of State Security that MI6 held professional intelligence training for Huang in the UK and several other places, and provided special espionage equipment for cross-linking intelligence.

“After careful investigation, state security agencies immediately discovered evidence of Huang’s involvement in espionage activities, and took coercive criminal measures against him,” China’s Ministry of State Security said in a statement.

The foreign consulting agency led by Huang was not disclosed to the public by the Chinese government.

