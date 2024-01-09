China’s MFA: relations with the US stabilized last year

#Chinas #MFA #relations #stabilized #year

In recent years, Beijing and Washington have clashed over a number of sensitive issues, including technology, trade, human rights, tensions over Taiwan and Beijing’s behavior in the South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November in an effort to ease the worst tensions between Washington and Beijing in decades and held talks that both countries called successful.

Speaking at Beijing’s luxury Diaoyutai State Guest House on Tuesday, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, acknowledged that the relationship “faced serious difficulties early last year.”

The veteran diplomat said Beijing “has made an official position demanding that the United States change its misconceptions about China and return to a rational and pragmatic policy” with the country.

“After hard work, both sides have changed communication and dialogue, and bilateral relations have stopped slipping and stabilized,” Wang Yi added.

However, Wang Yi’s optimistic assessment fails to mention that the main sources of tension between the powers still remain.

This week, the self-governing island of Taiwan, which is one of the main points of conflict between the United States and China, will hold elections.

Beijing considers the self-ruled island its territory and says it will one day take it back, by force if necessary, while the United States, Taiwan’s main security supporter, has warned China against aggressive behavior toward the democracy.

The two countries also dispute China’s increasingly aggressive policies in the South China Sea, although an international tribunal has ruled that its claims have no legal basis.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea.

Wang Yi pointed out on Tuesday that Mr Biden promised Xi Jinping during their meeting last year that the US “does not support Taiwan independence”.

He also described China as a responsible country that has “always taken the stand of justice and advocated fairness” and also “resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics.”

“The world today is far from peaceful, and the use of power to oppress is very harmful,” Wang Yi warned.

