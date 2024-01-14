China’s protest to the US results in congratulations to Taiwan’s new president

China expressed regret after the United States congratulated Taiwan’s new President, Lai Ching-Te. China urges the US to stop its official interactions with Taiwan.

Lai Ching-Te was elected as the new President of Taiwan after the general election which was held on Saturday (13/1/2024). Reported by AFP, Lai — branded by Beijing as a threat to peace in the conflict-hot region — won an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in elections on Saturday. Previously, Lai Ching-te served as Vice President of Taiwan.

China claims democratic Taiwan, separated from the mainland by a 180-kilometre (110-mile) strait, as its own and has refused to rule out using force to bring about ‘unification’, even if conflict appears unlikely.

Beijing, which before the vote called Lai a ‘grave danger’ and urged voters to avoid him, said on Saturday the result would not stop the ‘inevitable trend of China’s reunification’.

In his victory speech, Lai said he would maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and vowed to defend against Chinese aggression.

“We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continued threats and intimidation from China,” he told supporters.

By counting votes from all polling stations, the Central Election Commission said Lai won 40.1 percent of the vote, ahead of Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) with 33.5 percent.

The election is being closely watched by Beijing and Washington, Taiwan’s main military partners, as the two superpowers vie for influence in the strategically important region.

Lai thanked the Taiwanese people for “writing a new chapter in our democracy” by defying threats and warnings from one-party state China.

“We convey to the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will side with democracy,” he said, adding that he would also try to establish exchanges with China.

Biden Says Congratulations

US President Joe Biden congratulated Lai Ching-te on the election as the new President of Taiwan. However, the US stated that it did not support Taiwan’s independence.

Reported by AFP, Joe Biden responded to journalists’ questions regarding Washington’s position on Taiwan, where Lai supports independence and has declared himself a defender of the island’s democratic way of life. Biden emphasized that his party does not support Taiwan independence.

“We do not support independence,” Biden said.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saluted Lai for his victory in Saturday’s vote. Blinken praised the self-governing country’s ‘robust democratic system and electoral process’.

Blinken added that Washington is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure.

Lai — branded by China as a threat to peace — vowed to defend Taiwan from Chinese ‘intimidation’.

The United States said earlier this week it planned to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after the vote and warned China against any military provocation.

Beijing reacted by condemning the official visit between Taiwan and the United States. Beijing also asked Washington to refrain from interfering in Taiwan’s elections.

