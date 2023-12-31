China’s thirst for coffee is giving rise to fierce competition among coffee shops – Asia

#Chinas #thirst #coffee #giving #rise #fierce #competition #among #coffee #shops #Asia

Coffee consumption in China is growing rapidly, spurring fierce competition between local and foreign chains offering the hot drink, which have opened thousands of outlets in the country in recent months, surpassing the number of coffee shops in the United States, BTA reports.

Analysts expect China’s growing thirst for coffee to be a key driver of future demand for the beans as coffee shops expand beyond Beijing and Shanghai to dozens of medium-sized cities.

Growing demand for coffee in China is an opportunity for international chains such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons, which are investing heavily in China despite facing stiff competition from fast-growing local brands.

Data from the International Coffee Organization sent to showed coffee consumption in China rose 15 percent in the annual season that ended in September from the previous cycle to 3.08 million bags.

“The Chinese consumer is increasingly adopting a Western lifestyle, and coffee is clearly one of the beverages that represents this trend,” said Jason Yu, managing director for China at market research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

The number of branded coffee shops in China has grown by a staggering 58 percent in the past 12 months to 49,691 sites, according to Allegra Group, a company that tracks the growth of coffee chains.

There is fierce competition between local and international chains, commented Matthew Barry, beverage analyst for Euromonitor. According to him, everyone is trying to grab as large a share of the growing market as possible.

Allegra Group estimates that China’s Luckin Coffee opened 5,059 outlets in the past 12 months, while another Chinese chain, Cotti Coffee, opened 6,004.

“The scale of the opportunity is such that both (domestic and international chains – ed.) are going to have to be very aggressive to take on the competition, and I think that should make for a really dynamic market over the next few years Barry notes.

US-based Starbucks opened 700 coffee shops in China in the past year and said it was on track to operate about 9,000 in the country by 2025, while Canada’s Tim Hortons plans to have 3,000 outlets in the country in four years.

Capturing market share is one of Luckin’s main goals, CEO Jin Guo said when announcing the company’s third-quarter earnings.

According to Jason Yu, the opening of coffee shops is already happening in smaller cities in China, each of which has millions of inhabitants. “In practice, this means that there is still a lot of room for the growth of coffee chains in these places,” he adds.

Happy producers

The development is good news for coffee growers who are already benefiting from high prices due to bad weather in some regions. Arabica coffee futures traded near an eight-month high, while robusta coffee hit a 15-year high last week.

China imports coffee mostly from Africa and South America.

Brazilian coffee export group Cecafe said supplies to China will almost triple in 2023, breaking the 1 million bag mark for the first time, making the country the world’s eighth-largest market.

The US Department of Agriculture projects that China will use 5 million bags of coffee in the new season (2023/24), making it the seventh largest consumer in the world.

Coffee consumption in China still pales in comparison to top consumers the US and Brazil, where more than 20 million bags are drunk each year. But growing demand signals that China is undergoing a cultural shift similar to other tea-loving Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea.