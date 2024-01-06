Chinese clones, a model similar to the Porsche Panamera will arrive in 2024 | It costs only €28,000, that’s almost two drops of water

#Chinese #clones #model #similar #Porsche #Panamera #arrive #costs #drops #water

The car market has managed to show us for some time now how the concept of globality, also thanks to the absence of borders – in every sense – has become fundamental and, at times, definitively dominant.

Cars produced in latitudes profoundly distant from those of the markets in which, instead, they are offered and become trendy and predominant in terms of sale: companies located in operational offices scattered everywhere.

Locations financial and central productive separated from each other by oceans and car components generate in different continents: We are now used to everything and, above all, to cars arriving from every corner of the world.

A market so global that we can also instart to forget us, perhaps, concepts such as the identity of brands, their ‘places of origin’ and above all the same originality of cars? We should say, definitely, of no to this.

Yet, the market itself is evolving towards a path which it appears to be dangerous by and rights Of identity of cars that have made history, of brands that have established themselves in the past decades and that have made their model, their name a true must.

Panamera clone? How are things?

There are now many car cases ‘clones’, or let’s say so, a little too similar to others. Cars That they look alike so much ad other already existing that I have done, a few times, angrily shout at the copy and start it too legal proceedings. Almost everyone is used to looking at Eastfrom this point of view, and the quotes of the so-called ‘Chinese’ cars clones of other cars have become almost an iconic metaphor for analyzing the problem. Sometimes, exaggerating a bit

Other times, instead, it is as if we were really faced with the hazelnut of the question. Many admirers of, for example, would be convinced of this Porsche, just to name one brand universally noto. How come? She comes from Chinese, In the 2024, a car model that appears to in fact closely resemble the Porsche Panamera, one of the nicest cars you can see in circulation. With a ‘small’ difference.

The Shiny Cat that comes from China looks like a Panamera

Small so to speak: the car, in fact, it costs just 28 thousand euros: yet, looking at it closely, it appears almost like a drop of water, as they say, of the Panamera. A clone of the Porsche Panamera?Anyone is free to form their own idea about it. What is certain is that with a price under 30 thousand euros, a car similar to the Porsche gem risks ‘exploding’ lord, markets and possibilities choices by buyers.

A car, this one arriving from China, which apparently has an electric range of 450 km. We’re talking about the Ora Lightning Cat, a Chinese car that really matches Porsche Panamera, if we want to interpret it this way. A one hundred percent electric car, it seems to be a long way away from a point of view economic at the Panamera: the company after all Great Wall Motors owner of the Ora brand, would have declared that he wanted to get a no in the European Union, presenting models similar to the Volkswagen Beetle and alla Porsche Taycan.