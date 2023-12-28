Chinese companies want to take advantage of vulnerable and poor countries to develop key production points in important areas

#Chinese #companies #advantage #vulnerable #poor #countries #develop #key #production #points #important #areas

Chinese companies have begun to enter the Romanian market strongly, especially in important production areas such as electronic components or in the automotive sector, in order to move their productions closer to European consumers, despite the fact that the European Union struggling to reduce its dependence on East Asian suppliers. The most recent example is that of the Chinese group Haida, manufacturer of car tires, which established a company in Romania and is preparing a factory for the production of tires.

The real estate consultants interviewed by Economedia say that in the future, Romania will be, along with Hungary, an attractive location for the investments of Chinese companies due to the fact that it is a member of the EU and that labor is still relatively cheap. Instead, economists point out that, in this way, China is trying to take advantage of vulnerable and poor countries in the EU, as is the case with Romania, to reach European markets more easily, despite the fact that Chinese producers have problems related to security and that they do not always meet legal quality standards.

Romania, among the countries with a high level of Chinese investment, surpassed only by Hungary and Serbia in the region

Romania is among the countries with a relatively high level of Chinese investment, with investments of approximately 2.8 billion euros, being exceeded only by Hungary and Serbia in the region, according to a statistic presented by the Chinese authorities. In terms of the total value of Chinese investment in Central and Eastern Europe, however, reports show that after removing infrastructure projects and international mergers and acquisitions, the actual value of these investments is significantly diminished.

There are numerous examples of Chinese companies entering Romania recently.

Chinese group Haida, manufacturer of car tires, has established a company in Romania and is preparing a factory for tire production, writes Tire World Network. On October 26, Jiangyin Haida Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. announced that it intends to establish a wholly owned company in Romania. The company was already registered under the name “HAIDA RUBBER & PLASTIC ROMANIA SRL” (Haida Romania), with an address in Feleacu Street, Bucharest. At the same time, the Chinese transferred the first money, namely a share capital of 700,000 dollars. “After its establishment, Haida Romania engaged mainly in the production of rubber and plastic products”, the announcement of its establishment states. Haida conveyed that the purpose of this foreign investment is due to the demand in the European market for automobiles. The company intends to develop the European market, expand the existing sales scale of the company, while taking into account the existence of overseas customers for the location of production, so the company intends to establish a “daughter” company in Romania, to facilitate the proximity services for European customers. (Details HERE)

great Chinese auto harness manufacturer KSHG Auto Harness expands significantly in Romania. Recently, industrial and logistics property developer CTP announced that it has leased 13,000 sqm of production space at CTPark Deva II to the company, having already occupied 8,000 sqm of production space in 2022.

We remind you that from 2021 Romania has a law specially created to keep Chinese companies at bay, due to major suspicions regarding the involvement of the Chinese communist state in technological espionage activities. In the spring of 2021, the Government (Cîțu) issued an Emergency Ordinance by which it prohibited Chinese companies from participating in public tenders in Romania, according to European regulations.

Economedia has already written, HERE, how Chinese companies are trying to enter strategic fields in the Romanian economy. Some of these have contracts with the Romanian state and there are even politicians who promote China’s interests.

Real estate developers: Romania, an attractive destination for Chinese companies to shorten the supply chain

Andrei Bențea, senior leasing officer, CTP Romania conveys that, if in 2020 and 2021 there is talk of production relocations from China or Asia in general as an expected trend, in 2022 and 2023 there were the first relocations and expansions of these production lines production.

The Central and Western area of ​​Romania, such as Deva, Turda, Oradea, Arad and Timișoara, are in the sights of Chinese companies to develop production spaces, Andrei Bențea, senior leasing officer, CTP Romania, reports.

“Romania will be, along with Hungary, an attractive location for the investments of Chinese companies following the request of large European companies to shorten (in terms of distance) the supply chain – the suppliers of these companies having to open their production units as close as possible “, stated Andrei Bentea.

According to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consultants, Romania has become an attractive destination for investors, ranking 4th in Europe in terms of investment intentions in 2023. The sectors of major interest are supply chains and logistics, as well as the field of support services for business and electronic component manufacturing (EMS).

“Recently, Chinese investments in Romania have included various fields, such as furniture production (UEChairs) or the recent projects in Timișoara, Topband (intelligent control solutions) and Etron (chips for motherboards), but it is important to note that some of these investments are not always completed. A notable example is the 2013 agreement with China General Nuclear Power Corporation for the expansion of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, which was abandoned in 2020. Chinese investments in Romania are notable, but must be carefully evaluated, taking into account the differences between announced plans and achievements effective”, says Andrei Brinzea, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox partner.

He says that Romania’s geographical position facilitates access to European and Eurasian markets, making Romania a logistics hub for Chinese companies that want to expand their operations in these regions.

“Romania can serve as a base for Chinese companies that want to export products to the EU and other regions, taking advantage of Romania’s trade agreements and its access to the European single market,” says Andrei Brinzea.

Benefits such as history in manufacturing activities, availability of specialized workforce, attractive costs with human resources and connectivity with European markets make the region a nearshoring destination, CTP consultants report.

“In particular, Romania, being the second largest country in the CEE, after Poland, is an interesting location for companies from China and from Asia in general for two major reasons:

is a member country of the European Union, which means that there are no customs formalities to be done in case of delivery within another EU country,

skilled labor can still be found at more attractive costs compared to western Europe.

We mention the EU membership and the available, qualified workforce, to which we could add the flexibility of real estate developers to customize the production space solutions offered, the availability of land for new real estate developments and the speed of real estate development”, states Andrei Bențea, senior leasing officer , CTP Romania.

“China is trying to enter everywhere in the European Union. It is very important that they penetrate everywhere and look for the poorer or the most vulnerable countries as a strategy, that need investment and that need to grow their gross domestic product as quickly as possible. Of course, the first and most interesting markets for the Chinese are Germany, France, Italy, the big markets of the European Union, but more and more we have seen Chinese investments in Hungary and Greece, where they entered very strongly precisely in the countries very vulnerable,” economist Dragoș Cabat told Economedia.

Thus, China’s strategy is to enter through the most vulnerable parts of the European chain. “That’s why Romania is interesting for Chinese companies, states economist Dragoș Cabat. “In general the countries on the edge of the EU are interesting because once they are here, the Chinese products are made in the EU and so they have no obstacle to move on to the other countries in Europe,” he says.

The economic analyst says that the interest of Chinese companies is increasing for what the European Union means, being an important outlet market, as well as an important market for the most modern technology.

“The interest in the European Union market in general and mainly for the poorer and more vulnerable countries within the EU, such as Romania, will increase. The main dangers of these Chinese investments are related to security and creating a dependency on the Chinese market. We must not be dependent on some producers who do not always comply with legal standards, they have completely different quality standards. Then it’s good not to become completely dependent on them”, states Dragoș Cabat.

