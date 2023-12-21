Chinese electric cars for Austria: What’s behind the tender…

#Chinese #electric #cars #Austria #Whats #tender..

Since Austria could procure electric cars from China, the opposition wants a new tender. But it is not that easy.

The opposition is outraged. The SPÖ and FPÖ don’t like the idea that public service employees could soon drive or be chauffeured around the country in Chinese electric cars, among other things, and the production union is also crying out. According to a corresponding report in the “Oberösterreichische Nachrichten”, there is talk of “short-sightedness” and a “destruction of the European car market”.

Behind all the excitement is something that has the boring title “Framework Agreement”. After a tender, the Federal Procurement Agency (BBG) concluded such a deal with five suppliers: Opel Austria, Porsche Austria, BMW Austria, Hyundai Import Gesellschaft and CCI Car Austria as the general importer of the Chinese car manufacturer BYD. The framework agreement enables up to 640 public service electric cars from the BYD portfolio to be delivered to Austria over the next four years. However, there is no obligation to purchase. The public bodies, e.g. B. the states and municipalities can decide for themselves whether they want to purchase from this quota or not.

The five companies mentioned were the “best bidders” in the tender. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they sell the vehicles to Austria cheapest. “The price is not the only award criterion,” the tender states explicitly. When asked, the BBG also explains: “In addition to the prices, qualitative criteria (such as the range and the number of service facilities) as well as external costs (i.e. the costs over the entire period of use) were crucial.” In the end, the offer that comes into play is the one that is does not have any irremediable defects and meets the weighted criteria of price and quality as best as possible. In short, this means that a more expensive but higher quality offer can ultimately prevail.

Read more about these topics: