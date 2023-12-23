Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport

#Chinese #espionage #Switzerland #Chinese #buy #hotel #military #airport

– Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport

The Wang family’s purchase of the Rössli Inn resembles a vast espionage operation. In the viewfinder? The American F-35 aircraft.

Published: 12/22/2023, 9:22 p.m. Updated 6 hours ago

The scene is worthy of a spy film. The setting is that of the Rössli inn in the hamlet of Unterbach, in the municipality of Meiringen. The actors, half a dozen plainclothes police officers with badges around their necks, visited the Rössli late last summer before disappearing into the hotel. Around noon, other Bern police officers arrived. That’s what the neighbors of this traditional establishment with seven double rooms and one five-bed room in the Bernese Oberland say. The innkeepers, “very charming people from China,” were said to have been taken away.