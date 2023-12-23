Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport

#Chinese #espionage #Switzerland #Chinese #buy #hotel #military #airport

– Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport

The Wang family’s purchase of the Rössli Inn resembles a vast espionage operation. In the viewfinder? The American F-35 aircraft.

Published: 12/22/2023, 9:22 p.m. Updated 6 hours ago

The scene is worthy of a spy film. The setting is that of the Rössli inn in the hamlet of Unterbach, in the municipality of Meiringen. The actors, half a dozen plainclothes police officers with badges around their necks, visited the Rössli late last summer before disappearing into the hotel. Around noon, other Bern police officers arrived. That’s what the neighbors of this traditional establishment with seven double rooms and one five-bed room in the Bernese Oberland say. The innkeepers, “very charming people from China,” were said to have been taken away.

Also Read:  KIDNAPPINGS IN ANKAZOBE – Nine soldiers and four civilians incarcerated

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
Posted on
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Posted on
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Posted on
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News