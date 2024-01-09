Chinese health authorities are interested in the vaccination of Castilla-La Mancha

#Chinese #health #authorities #interested #vaccination #CastillaLa #Mancha

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Castilla-La Mancha has received a visit from the directors of the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the province of Zhejiang, China interested in the vaccination and immunization strategies of the community autonomous.

As reported by the Ministry of Health in a press release, those responsible for the management, the immunization program and the finance section of said center have been received by the general director of Public Health, Laura Ruiz, and by several of the heads of services of the General Directorate, with whom they shared a day of presentation of the organization of health and public health in Spain and in the region.

Due to the interest expressed by those responsible for the Chinese delegation, the exhibition focused on vaccination and immunization strategies and the financing and implementation of said strategy.

Likewise, Castilla-La Mancha has also shown the organization of epidemiological surveillance, food safety, occupational health or environmental health, and the day has included a visit to the Toledo Public Health Laboratory, located in the Ministry’s offices.

The Zhejiang Center for Disease Control and Prevention serves a population of 65.8 million permanent inhabitants and 27 million migrant population, being a region with important economic activity.

This control center has 463 professionals and develops public health activities such as epidemiological surveillance, prevention and health promotion, nutrition and food health, occupational health, and environmental health.

In addition, it also has important laboratories and develops research and technological development activities, as well as training activities, scientific collaborations and international cooperation.