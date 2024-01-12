Chinese laboratory suspends production of Sinovac vaccines

#Chinese #laboratory #suspends #production #Sinovac #vaccines

The Global Times newspaper published that the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech suspended the production of vaccines against covid-19, according to an internal document cited by several local media.

In addition, since January 2024, Sinovac Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Sinovac Biotech, stopped issuing performance bonuses to employees involved in projects related to Covid-19.

Although the decision has not been officially confirmed by the laboratory, it has already generated debate on social networks.

Experts cited by the media say that the main purpose of covid vaccines is to protect against death and serious illness, not necessarily infection.

Many options and little demand

Shao Yiming, an immunologist at the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the suspension is due to the wide availability of vaccine options and declining demand, given the establishment of immunity against the virus in China.

Additionally, he pointed to pressure on manufacturers to address mutations of the virus, with several vaccines approved for emergency use in December 2023.

It should be remembered that a strict “zero covid” policy was imposed in Beijing for almost three years, which implied an almost total closure of borders. Within the territory, the strategy was characterized by the confinement of entire cities and business closures in some cases for several months.

In addition to the isolation in hospitals and state centers of the sick and their contacts, and the obligation to present negative PCR tests to access most places.

