Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy

Dec 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM Update: 5 minutes ago

Chinese automaker BYD is poised to overtake Tesla as the global leader in electric vehicle sales. The relatively unknown car brand is on the rise in Europe.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted mockingly in the past to the idea that the car brand could compete with Tesla, but BYD will now probably become the largest seller of electric cars in the world before the turn of the year.

The automotive sector is still dominated by better-known names such as Toyota and Volkswagen. But Chinese car manufacturers are making serious progress. Although no petrol cars are made in China that can compete with the largest brands, the electric cars from the Asian country are often cheaper and at least as good.

Chinese companies can make electric cars a lot cheaper because wages in the country are lower and because they receive a significant subsidy from the Chinese government.

