Chinese Scientists Create Breakthrough Anti-Cancer Drug

#Chinese #Scientists #Create #Breakthrough #AntiCancer #Drug

Illustration of Chinese scientists

Beijing, Bolong.id – Chinese scientists have solved an important technological bottleneck in the biosynthesis of the anticancer drug paclitaxel.

Thus paving the way for sustainable drug biomanufacturing.

Reporting from 人民网 Friday (26/01/24), research led by Yan Jianbin, a researcher at the Agricultural Genomics Institute in Shenzhen (AGIS) under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), was published in the latest issue of the academic journal Science.

Paclitaxel, a natural antitumor product with a very complex and unique molecular structure, is widely used in the clinical treatment of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer and other cancers.

“It is the world’s best-selling plant-based anticancer drug and one of the few plant-based drugs capable of controlling the growth of cancer cells,” Yan said.

In nature, paclitaxel can only be extracted from rare and endangered gymnosperm plants of the Taxus genus. Taxus plants grow very slowly, usually taking decades or even hundreds of years to become large trees.

In addition, the content of paclitaxel-like substances in Taxus plants is very low. All these factors pose great difficulties in further utilization of paclitaxel, Yan said.

The research team aims to overcome the challenges of paclitaxel biosynthesis. In 2021, Yan’s group mapped the world’s first high-quality Taxus mairei reference genome, providing a genome blueprint and key candidate genes for deciphering the paclitaxel biosynthesis pathway. The relevant research results were published in the journal Nature Plants.

On this basis, the research team further screened and identified important candidate genes and successfully discovered the most critical and previously unknown enzymes in the paclitaxel biosynthesis pathway, elucidated the formation mechanism of the pharmacological structure of paclitaxel and established the paclitaxel biosynthesis pathway.

In addition, the key enzymes of paclitaxel biosynthesis and synthetic pathway reconstruction methods involved in this study, are critical in guiding Taxus genetic breeding and efficient use of germplasm resources, experts said.

Elucidation of the metabolic pathways responsible for paclitaxel synthesis has been an unsolved problem for many years. The Chinese research group succeeded in filling the gap in the paclitaxel synthesis pathway.

“In addition to making a very important contribution to basic science, this development is also important for paving the way for the synthesis of the more effective and cheaper drug taxol, as well as the new ability to synthesize many of its derivatives in the search for more potent anticancer drugs,” said Gregory Stephanopoulos, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

“This discovery represents a major breakthrough in our understanding of the biosynthesis of complex natural products, and it will enable our ability to produce other valuable natural products on a large scale and thereby develop new and valuable medicines,” said Jens Nielsen, a professor at Chalmers. University of Technology in Sweden.

“The research team discovered an environmentally friendly and sustainable paclitaxel production method that does not require the consumption of Taxus’ natural resources. “Developing a green and eco-friendly strategy for paclitaxel biosynthesis is of great importance in cancer treatment in China,” said Deng Zixin, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

“Chinese scientists have achieved a new milestone in the field of synthetic biology after two decades of exploration. I believe that as long as we continue to focus on relevant research, we will gain new understanding of the essence of life and new prospects for synthetics. biomanufacturing,” said Zhao Guoping, a CAS academic.