Chinese Scientists Design Swimming Robot to Detect Viruses

#Chinese #Scientists #Design #Swimming #Robot #Detect #Viruses

Robot illustration

Beijing, Bolong.id – Chinese scientists have developed a small battery-free and wireless soft swimming robot. This robot can detect contaminants and pathogens in confined spaces.

Reporting from 人民网 Friday (12/01/24), a study published on Thursday in the journal Science Advances describes a miniature mobile electronic system powered by external radio frequency signals.

This arrow-shaped device can detect temperature, detect and measure chloride, ammonium and SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in water passing through narrow pipes that are difficult to reach.

Simultaneously, on-site measurements can be transmitted, via near-field communications, to a nearby smartphone for reading, according to the study.

Researchers from the City University of Hong Kong, Dalian University of Technology, and Beihang University attached magnets and coils to a flexible tail that oscillates when the antenna receives electromagnetic frequencies, so the device can flap up and down to propel itself forward, like a dolphin. -Dolphin.

The team also incorporated special electrodes to detect chloride and ammonium ions in water with a high degree of accuracy and added a layer of antibody-modified graphene to another electrode to capture SARS-CoV-2 virus particles.

“This wireless smart system shows broad potential for confined space exploration, from pathogen detection to pollution investigation,” said Yu Xinge of the City University of Hong Kong, corresponding author of the paper.