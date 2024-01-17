Chinese scientists experiment with mutant coronavirus Found to have direct brain damage, death rate 100% | MATICHON ONLINE

#Chinese #scientists #experiment #mutant #coronavirus #direct #brain #damage #death #rate #MATICHON #ONLINE

Chinese scientists experiment with mutant coronavirus Found to have direct brain damage, 100% death rate.

Recently, “Daily Mail” reported that Chinese scientists are experimenting with a mutant coronavirus. that had a 100 percent mortality rate in rats and died in 8 days, although such research may cause another outbreak. By such germs It looks similar to the coronavirus. which has the code name GX-P2V and can also directly attack the brain.

The reason for testing in rats is In the rat’s body, a type of protein is produced. which is the same protein found in humans make the result It will be similar if there is a human trial.

The trial report also states that the virus was first discovered in 2017, which was before the COVID outbreak. This infection was found in pangolins. Which is well known that pangolins It is a source of the corona virus. And it is expected that It was the pangolins that transmitted the infection to the bats. before reaching humans which Chinese scientists A COVID-like virus found in pangolins has been cloned. to spread the infection to rats

Chinese scientists have cloned this virus. and stored in the laboratory and found that there was a mutation before being tested in rats

Professor Francois Balloux, infectious disease expert from University College London tweeted: “What a terrible study. Totally scientifically pointless,” and that he saw nothing that could be learned from this experiment. and vice versa Instead, it was seen that an experiment like this An error may occur.

