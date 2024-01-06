Chivas closed Cade Cowell as reinforcement for Clausura 2024

Chivas has closed another reinforcement heading into Clausura 2024, it is a hiring in the offense and Cade Cowell is already ready to dress in red and white.

The man born in the United States is preparing to join Chivas, sources reported half-time, and he does so thanks to his Mexican ancestry on his mother’s side.

What is missing for Chivas to close Cowell?

Cowell agreed with Chivas on his salary and now comes the final details to buy the player from the San José Earthquakes, where they are also already ahead of schedule and it will be a matter of hours to make it official.

It will be a purchase and thus the person born in California will play for the first time in the land where his mother’s family was born.

He is 20 years old, he scored 12 goals and had 12 assists in the MLS and he just received his Mexican passport, which he will use for the first time to report to Guadalajara.

He has great characteristics, because in addition to being a striker, he can play as a winger on both wings, which is why he fits perfectly into Fernando Gago’s scheme.

Cade, who represents the United States National Team, has a brother named Chance, and who does wear the colors of the Mexican National Team.

Chivas’ reinforcements for Clausura 2024

In order, Cowell will be the third reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2024, since the first and confirmed is José Castillo, Javier Hernández is still close to becoming official, and the last will be the Californian.

As soon as Chivas and San José agree and complete the paperwork, Cowell’s arrival at Guadalajara will be announced.

Is he coming to replace Alexis Vega?

The arrival of Cowell to Chivas gives a new panorama of the future of Alexis Vega, since it is an element that has its characteristics and with this gives rise to an imminent departure.

The negotiations with Cruz Azul cooled down, with Toluca there were none, and in the Sacred Flock they already warned him that if he stays to fulfill the 6 months of his contract he will not have any activity.

