Chivas: Fernando Gago called up without Vega, Wacho or Castillo

#Chivas #Fernando #Gago #called #Vega #Wacho #Castillo

The first call from technical director Fernando Rubén Gago to make his debut at the head of Chivas and in the Clausura 2024 is listed, in which it stands out that Alexis Vega, Miguel Jiménez, José Castillo and Ricardo Marín are absent.

The first two for technical reasons, the last two for injuries, but Gago already has the team ready with which he will debut in the Liga MX against Santos Laguna.

For the absences of Wacho and Vega, Chivas did not give the reasons, since they are not part of the club’s plans, but they did give reasons for Castillo and Marín, since both are muscularly injured.

“Ricardo Marín continues to recover from the muscle injury he suffered in the last game of the last tournament. The player works to get ready and return to his highest level. “José Castillo had muscle discomfort in the previous days and as a precaution it was determined that he would not be considered for this match.”

Isaac Brizuela is also out, also out due to muscle problems.

Guadalajara called up the best they have, and with this the ownership of Mateo Chávez will practically be a fact, who will serve as left back, and thus will come the debut of the son of the former red and white player, Paulo César Chávez.

Call for Chivas against Santos

Chivas called up Raúl Rangel and Oscar Whalley in goal. As defenders, Jesús Sánchez, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Chiquete, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño and Mateo Chávez.

In the midfield are Rubén González, Erick Gutiérrez, Eduardo Torres, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Yael Padilla, Enrique Ledesma, while José Juan Macías, Armando González, Gael García, Jesús Brígido, Roberto Alvarado and Pavel Pérez appear as attackers.​