Chivas ‘freezes’ Alexis Vega and Gago wins his first game with the rojiblancos | TUDN Liga MX

#Chivas #freezes #Alexis #Vega #Gago #wins #game #rojiblancos #TUDN #Liga

Fernando Gago won his first duel as technical director of Chivas in a match where Guadalajara used 29 players and none of them was Alexis Vega.

El Rebaño defeated Atlético La Paz 5-1 in a friendly match heading to the 2024 Clausura Tournament that took place at the Akron Stadium and where the Rebaño looked good in what was their first test with the Argentine coach.

The commitment consisted of 4 halves of 30 minutes each, in which practically all the players of the red and white team participated. Chivas showed good things with the ball, since he clearly dominated possession and generated many dangerous chances.

In addition, Fernando Gago used several elements of the red and white youth team so the game became outstanding in several aspects.

Víctor Guzmán opened the scoring, Gael García extended the lead and Erick Gutiérrez scored the victory. Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado scored a double while José Gurrola scored a goal for the peninsular team.

Chivas’ lineup in Q1 and Q2 was as follows:

Oscar Whalley, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez, Rubén González, Eduardo Torres, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Brígido (Gael García), Isaac Brizuela, Armando González (Ronaldo Cisneros).

Chivas’ lineup in Q3 and Q4 was as follows:

Raúl Rangel (Miguel Jiménez), Jesús Sánchez (Alejandro Mayorga), Antonio Briseño, Raúl Martínez (Gilberto García), Gilberto Chiquete, José Castillo, Erick Gutiérrez, Enrique Ledesma, Roberto Alvarado, Pavel Pérez (Yael Padilla), José Juan Macías ( Daniel Ríos).