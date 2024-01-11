#Chivas #hired #Zinedine #Sidane

Chivas will not only hire Javier Hernández as their bomb for 2024, but they also have luxury reinforcements in the quarry. This is Zinedine Sidane, a “Wizard” who comes from the Aztec Premier League and who will be part of the Under 18 category.

Zinedine Sidane Hernández Quezada left the Halcones de Zapopan to return to Chivas, where she was already part of their training and now arrives with more experience.

Born in Guadalajara, Hernández received the name Zinedine Sidane due to his father’s passion for soccer and especially in French Zinedine Zidane, former member of Real Madrid and World Champion with his country in 1998.

Curiously, Zinedine’s idol is not only the Frenchman, but also the Brazilian Neymar.

He was born in La Perla Tapatia on November 28, 2006 and his father not only gave Zinedine a soccer player’s name, since his brothers are called Jared Boryeti and Eder Jair.

Midfielder for Halcones of the Premier League, he will wear red and white. The ‘Mago’, who will cause a sensation in the Premier League not only because of his name, but also because of his football, will arrive at the most beloved team in Mexico where he will seek to fulfill his dream of debuting in the first division.

Much success, Zinedine!” His club fired him.

He debuted in 2023 with the Halcones de Zapopan against Irapuato, he is 1.76 meters tall and weighs 66 kilos.​

