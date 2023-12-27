Chivas makes official the departure of ‘Chicote’ Calderón after four years at the club

Las Chivas del Guadalajara announced their first loss ahead of the Closing 2024since the Guadalajara team will no longer have Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderónsince the defender will be leaving to wear the team’s shirt Necaxa.

As stated RECORD A few days ago, Calderón would have everything arranged to return to Necaxa, since the Rebaño Sagrado confirmed on their social networks the departure of the defender who had been wearing the colors of the Guadalajara team for four years.

Calderón arrived at Chivas in the era of Ricardo Peláez for Clausura 2020, but the defender was not the only one, since the Rebaño Sagrado had reached an agreement with Necaxa to also add Ricardo Angulo y Alexis Pena.

How were your numbers in Chivas?

After his arrival at Perla Tapatia, Calderón had a slow start, as he only played four games in his first season with Chivas, but according to data from Soccerway his best numbers came in the Opening 2020-Closing 2021 by having 1,302 minutes and four goals, although for the Opening 2021-Closing 2022 He had the same goals and played 1,090 minutes.

In addition, his time with the Chivas team will be remembered for the goals he scored against América and also his participation in the 2023 Clausura Final that the Guadalajara team lost against the Tigres.

