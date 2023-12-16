Chivas thanks Veljko Paunvic; seeks coach for Clausura 2024

#Chivas #Veljko #Paunvic #seeks #coach #Clausura

In the middle of the End of Apertura 2023 las Chivas They have given news that took all of Mexican soccer by surprise, since it has become official that Veljko Paunovic He is no longer Guadalajara’s coach, so they will have to look for a coach for Clausura 2024.

The Serbian has been in charge of the Sacred Flock for two complete tournaments and despite all the complications he had internally in the club, Pauno managed to position Chivas once again in the fight for the title in Mexico.

It was speculated that Paunovic was the one who had made the decision to get off the Chivas ship, but according to the club’s statement, this separation is by mutual agreement, so they remain on good terms and the institution thanks the coach for everything. that he gave to the team.

Likewise, the board announced that the next coach of Club Deportivo Guadalajara will determine in the short term who will be his coach for the next one, which is why rumors are growing that they put Fernando Gago on the red and white bench in 2024. .

This same tournament there were rumors that Paunovic was placed in Spain, but at the time he made the decision to remain in Chivas, now that he is a free agent, it is unknown what the next project of the Serbian coach who made his country Underworld Champion would be. twenty.

