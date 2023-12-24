Chivas will not be able to count on the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga

#Chivas #count #arrival #Gerardo #Arteaga

Chivas began the preseason for Clausura 2024. In the middle of this, the Sacred Flock is looking for the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga and this is their decision.

© Imago7 / SPECIALGerardo Arteaga would seek to stay in Europe.

Chivas is in full preseason for the Closing 2024 and he already does it with the presence of Fernando Gagowho came to replace Veljko Puanovic. On the other hand, while talking about the Sacred Flock’s surveys on Gerardo Arteagathey affirm that the defender would have defined his future.

Unless a miracle appears, everything indicates that Chicote Calderon He will not renew his contract and is expected to leave in this free transfer market. He Sacred Flock He made an offer that the defender did not like because he had a large reduction in his salary along with clauses for indiscipline.

Due to this, Guadalajara is looking for the arrival of a defender or a left back in the face of Calderón’s incipient departure. This is why one of those targeted by the Sacred Flock is Gerardo Arteaga, who is currently playing for Genk in Belgium.

At the same time, Chivas has tough competition as América seeks him to be one of its reinforcements for Clausura 2024. However, they report that neither of them will stay with these reinforcements because the footballer wants to stay in Europe.

Gerardo Arteaga will not arrive at Chivas.

“Gerardo Arteaga wants to make a career in Europe, so his arrival is becoming more and more complicated. It is not impossible, but it is a case similar to that of César Montes. “America is an option only if there is no other option to continue in Europe,” Kery Ruiz reported on his Twitter account.

Fidel Ambriz leaves Chivas

As in the Apertura 2023, Chivas returned to the charge of Fidel Ambriz but this time to be their reinforcement in the Clausura 2024. However, they report that Guadalajara sounded him out and that he is too expensive. “As far as I can tell, the report that Chivas is very advanced in signing Fidel Ambriz is not correct. “Chivas polled, but… Let’s say it goes beyond their budget,” Kery Ruiz reported.

Pumas would stay with Memo Martínez

As in the summer transfer market, Chivas once again loses an attacker to Liga MX. In this case it is Guillermo Martínez, who would finally be a P player.umas for Clausura 2024 after the Universitarios want to pay more than four million dollars for him. We must not forget that Guadalajara offered three million more players.