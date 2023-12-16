“Chlebak” may be demolished. The city of Poznań and PKP want to build a new station building and station infrastructure

#Chlebak #demolished #city #Poznań #PKP #build #station #building #station #infrastructure

For approximately 150 years, the vision of the so-called an island station, i.e. one in which the building is located in such a way that it is surrounded by tracks and platforms on both sides. Nowadays, however, such a solution is considered non-functional and outdated.

After years of criticism related to the appearance and functionality of the current railway station building, its opponents have reasons to be satisfied. The city of Poznań together with PKP are planning major changes that will affect not only the building itself, but also its surroundings.

The new assumptions provide for the integration of the station with the surroundings, in which the building is located above all platforms and at street level. Głogowska and the Dworcowy Bridge. This will make moving around it easier and more intuitive, and the building itself will become a showcase of the city.

This assumption involves the reconstruction or even demolition of the current building, often called the “bread house”.

The entire railway infrastructure is to be rebuilt, including the track and platform layout, which will be designed from scratch. There are plans for eight platforms, each with double edges and being completely through. The entire facility will also be adapted to the needs of the Poznań Metropolitan Railway and the High-Speed ​​Railway – so that its trains can stop without any problems at the most important urban railway junction.

The analyzes also assume improvement of communication with other places in Poznań.

“The analysis conducted by the Municipal Urban Planning Studio, in cooperation with the Project Coordination and Revitalization Office, the Municipal Conservator of Monuments, the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture, the Municipal Roads Authority, the Municipal Transport Authority and with the participation of PKP, indicates new solutions that allow for the creation of very important connections both with the existing , as well as new parts of the city – e.g. with the new seat of the Musical Theater or the developing buildings at Składowa Street. Key directions of access to the station from the center will be maintained, but new ones will also appear – e.g. a convenient connection to the MTP area. – indicates the Poznań City Hall

The whole thing is supposed to allow for the integration of various forms of transport. Currently, the transfer points are scattered, but in the new version of the station they will be located in one central place.

The Municipal Urban Planning Studio in Poznań prepares spatial analyzes and presented the concept to city councilors. The matter is also to be subject to public consultations, during which you will be able to submit your conclusions and comments.

For now, it is not known when consultations will start, when the competition will be announced, or when the new building and infrastructure may be ready.