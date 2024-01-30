Chocolate manufacturer Tony’s Chocolonely is growing fast, but is not yet making a profit | Economy

#Chocolate #manufacturer #Tonys #Chocolonely #growing #fast #making #profit #Economy

Tony’s Chocolonely also grew rapidly last year. The chocolate manufacturer made almost a quarter more turnover in 2023 than the year before. But due to increased costs and investments, a net loss was recorded.

The chocolate brand grew in 2023 mainly due to sales abroad. Tony’s bars are now on the shelves in more than sixty countries, but are growing fastest in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The company was faced with higher costs, but did not want to fully pass them on to consumers. Due to disappointing cocoa harvests, cocoa prices have risen sharply recently. As a result, Tony’s net loss amounted to 2.7 million euros.

According to financial director Jan Huij, Tony’s activist mission is paramount. Since its founding in 2005, the company has been trying to prove that it is possible to make chocolate without child labor, illegal labor or exploitation anywhere in the production chain.

But is the manufacturer supposed to make a profit to show that a company like Tony’s can be profitable? The shareholders give Tony’s the space to spend several years on this. “But it shouldn’t last too long either.”

The Dutch chocolate brand expects to be profitable again this or next year.

