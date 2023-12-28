‘Choice to grow without intensifying was a gut feeling’

#Choice #grow #intensifying #gut #feeling

Meinard (45) and Karin (41) Hakvoort live in Blankenham (Ov.), where they run a company with 60 dairy cows on 45 hectares. Another 60 cows and 23 hectares will soon be added. Meadow bird management and sustainable working are part of the business operations: Meinard was even elected local meadow bird farmer of the year this year.

We got this opportunity and grabbed it with four hands. Neighbor’s business only comes up for sale once.

Maynard: “We always had the plan to grow. Originally we wanted to go from 60 cows to 140. That would mean building a new stable. We applied for the permit and it was granted. But then came the phosphate rights. We put the start on hold and thought: let’s see what happens first. In the meantime, construction costs rose and you had to purchase expensive phosphate rights; the feasibility of our plan to build a new building became increasingly uncertain. All this time we continued to focus on sustainability. Solar panels on the roof, creating a pond for meadow birds, I think that’s nice. We also started with Kopros, a bacterial mixture that reduces ammonia in manure. It’s a pilot, but I’m excited. We went from 13 kilos of ammonia emissions per cow to 3 to 4. But the question of whether we could continue to be farmers with 60 cows did not disappear.”

Choices in Agriculture: Following the Heart in Business Decisions

Boerderij.nl publishes a series of articles under the theme ‘making choices’. This series highlights decision-making within the agricultural sector, highlighting the experiences of farmers faced with important business decisions. Read all the stories on the Farming Life theme page.

Karin: “And then we unexpectedly received the message from the real estate agent that our neighbor, also a dairy farmer, was going to stop. Whether we were interested in buying his company. The stable is from 2015 and is still in good condition. It could house 120 cows, double what we have now, but slightly less than the 140 we initially had in mind. We looked at each other and thought: maybe that is a better choice than building a new stable ourselves. Then we would immediately have more land, because that had become very difficult in our first plan. To expand, we would also need extra land and that doesn’t often become available in the area.”

Land ‘on the other side’ is twice as expensive

Maynard: “The problem was that the neighbor is on the other side of the dike. Land there is twice as expensive as here. Here an acre costs €70,000, there €140,000. So we really had to sit down and calculate everything. Such a selection process is never just business, emotions were also involved. I call it gut feeling. First you say: that’s too much, we’re not going to do that. But you start researching, calculating again, adjusting plans, and that’s how you grow towards it. You have to get used to the idea.

Every now and then we went to look at the new location to get a feel for it. We quickly knew: we want to make this choice, we want to fight for this. We also entered into a partnership with an arable farmer for manure sales and to implement crop rotation. All in all, we could keep more cows without becoming more intensive. That is important, because we are close to the Weerribben and that is one of the largest Natura 2000 areas in the Netherlands.”

Meinard and Karin Hakvoort have three children: Rosalie (12), Sander (10) and Jasper (almost 2). Meinard also works as a self-employed person in boat building and does contract work for others. Karin works part-time in home care.

Negotiate with two provinces

Karin: “We got this opportunity and grabbed it with four hands. Neighbor’s business only comes up for sale once. Yet we did not make the decision overnight. We spent a year sorting everything out and checking whether it was really possible. What made it difficult is that we are dealing with two provinces. The neighbor’s company is in Flevoland, we are in Overijssel and that province did not want to offset the latent space we have left. It involved 100 cows for which we do have a permit, but which we were not going to keep. So that space was no longer worth anything, unfortunately.

At first the bank did not like our plans for sustainable growth. They are a bit behind in the field of sustainability financing. Banks don’t really know how to do this yet. Fortunately, we had a good business advisor who assisted us. Ultimately, the bank also realized: with sustainable working someone can remain a farmer and otherwise they might not. They changed tack, but it turned out to be heavy financing. And not everything was possible; we had to cut back on our plans. For example, we would have liked some more land under the company, but that was not possible. The fact that the bank did finance a large part feels like confirmation that we are on the right track. This choice feels good.”

Maynard: “We will gain an additional 60 cows and 23 hectares. Our dairy cows are moving to the new location, all the young cattle are coming here. This should be completed before the summer of 2024. We think the company is future-proof for the time being. It’s not possible to look into a crystal ball, so you can never be sure, but we’re looking forward to it and so are the children. If one of them wants to take over the company later, there is something there that he or she can continue with.”