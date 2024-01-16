Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE

#Chon #Nan #points #negative #results #Covid #vaccine #clear #advises #group #injections #MATICHON #ONLINE

“Chon Nan” points out that the negative results of the COVID vaccine are not clear, advises “608” to get more injections.

On January 15, Prof. Dr. Teerawat Haemjutha, head of the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Gave an interview about releasing information about the negative effects of COVID-19 and the COVID vaccine He asked the Ministry of Public Health to study information on the effects before advising people to get the mRNA vaccine, saying the objective is to provide creative academic information for the public to know about the real effects of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Especially the mRNA vaccine because of the information currently emerging. It was found that patients who went to the doctor began to experience various symptoms. that is difficult to treat from head to toe

Even though the patient does not have any congenital disease such as fatigue, insomnia, inability to work, fast heartbeat, rapid heart rate when waking up, rash, hair loss, bumps on the skin. In addition, the disease is not often found in people who are younger than 20-30. such as herpes and shingles, which are diseases caused by a weakened immune system. All of these are abnormalities that the medical profession has encountered. Confirming that it is not against any vaccines at all.

“A group of patients who already have symptoms It’s more. Or the group whose symptoms were well controlled found that symptoms developed faster after receiving the vaccine, such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease. And new diseases have emerged, such as encephalitis. Tendon fasciitis They also have problems with memory and intelligence,” said Prof. Teerawat.

Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health Giving an interview to reveal information about Prof. Dr. Teerawat said that it is the duty of The Ministry of Public Health already has to take care of people’s health. And it is something that must be constantly monitored. However, currently there are no reports of problems. But it is too early to conclude on this matter. In addition, the World Health Organization has not yet issued official advice on this matter, so the Ministry of Public Health’s advice still adheres to the original guidelines, which are Recommend 608 high-risk groups to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Because there is still no clear evidence.

