Choosing aid for soft drinks and chips has been adjusted, but Nutri-Score is not without criticism

ANPDe Nutri-Score on products from a supermarket

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 12:35

This year, the Nutri-Score, which indicates how healthy a product is with label A, B, C, D or E, will increasingly be seen in supermarkets. After a trial period of almost three years during which the label received a lot of criticism, the Nutri-Score is from today the official food choice logo of the government. But the discussions about its usefulness have not completely disappeared even after a number of improvements.

An international committee of scientists has improved the algorithm used to calculate the score. A common criticism was that the old label mainly looked at individual ingredients rather than the product as a whole. With the new label, there are now no more frozen pizzas that receive an A score. The new Nutri-Score will be introduced in phases from this year.

How is the Nutri-Score calculated?

Products are automatically assigned a score based on an algorithm, a fixed set of calculations. Lots of proteins and fibers can give a product a higher score. And a high energy content (so many calories), sugars, salt and saturated fat ensure a lower score.

According to the Ministry of Health, the label was created to compare products with the same type of product. So a bag of chips with another bag of chips, and not with gingerbread, for example.

But it remains possible for manufacturers to adjust a product so that it gets a better score, while the product does not necessarily become healthier. For example, by removing saturated fats or sugar or by adding certain ingredients.

For example, food scientist IJsbrand Velzeboer fears that the label will trigger an “arms race” in the food industry. “My prediction: the water tap will open,” says Velzeboer.

If water is added to a product, it becomes less caloric and therefore gets a better score. “To my surprise, energy is a negative factor,” says Velzeboer. “But if something doesn’t nourish you enough, you eat two bars.”

Less salty chips

Nutritionist Michelle van Roost would also have preferred that it was only possible to get a better score by omitting ingredients, instead of adding ingredients.

“Abroad I saw chocolate breakfast flakes that received a Nutri-Score A due to a recipe adjustment. These flakes still consist of almost a quarter of sugar: 22.5 grams per 100 grams. Anyone with a bit of common sense knows that they are simply healthy. Can’t replace breakfast.”

AFPO The Nutri-score is also in use in France

Van Roost thinks the label can have a positive effect in reducing unfavorable components. According to the nutritionist, much can be gained for the health of the average Dutch person by eating less sugar and salt, for example.

A number of chip-loving Dutch people had already noticed such an adjustment: 25 percent less salt has been added to new chips from Lay’s. As a result, Doritos chips went from a yellow C to a light green B. The adjustments led to angry reactions on social media; the chips would be healthier, but less tasty. The company leaves it open as to whether a better Nutri-Score is the driving force.

A green score does not automatically mean a healthy product. And just eating green products does not necessarily mean a healthy intake. Nutritionist Michelle van Roost

Van Roost thinks that the label is still insufficiently aligned with the Wheel of Five, the scientifically based guideline of the Nutrition Center. “An estimated 20 to 25 percent of the products in the Wheel of Five have a yellow or orange score.” For example, the 30-plus cheese gets an orange D, while the Nutrition Center considers the product to be a healthy choice.

The expert advocates more categories for the Nutri-Score. Products are now divided into three categories: one for drinks, one for oils, fats and nuts and one for other products. Many different products are therefore assessed against the same bar. “Fiber is important in bread and grain products, but you don’t eat cake or candy for the fiber.”

Supplement to other advice

State Secretary Van Ooijen of Health emphasizes that the Nutri-Score label is an addition to the existing nutritional guidelines. “The advice remains to eat according to the Wheel of Five as much as possible.” Especially for products outside the disc, the label is “a useful tool”.

As a consumer, in addition to the label, you must also take into account the use of a product, says Velzeboer. “Olive oil contains bad saturated fats, but of course it is only a seasoning that you don’t drink or eat much of.”

Summarizing a healthy diet in a label is difficult, says Van Roost. The label can help with this, but at the same time nutrition is much more than “a set of nutrients”. “A green score does not automatically mean a healthy product. And just eating green products does not necessarily mean a healthy intake.”