CHP’s mayoral candidates for 21 provinces have been announced

The candidates who will compete in the local elections of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) to be held on March 31 continue to be determined.

At the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting held today, 21 more candidates who will be candidates in the March 31 Local Elections were determined. Özlem Çerçioğlu, the current metropolitan mayor of Aydın, who was presented to the Party Assembly with the recommendation of the Central Executive Committee of the CHP, was also nominated again. The re-candidacy of Lütfü Savaş in Hatay and Zeydan Karalar in Adana became clear. While CHP’s Afyonkarahisar candidate was determined as Burcu Köksal, Tekirdağ candidate was Candan Yüceer. CHP Party Spokesperson Deniz Yücel announced the finalized candidates in 21 provinces at a press conference.

Habertürk Ankara correspondent Mahir Kılıç conveyed the developments in CHP as follows.

“There was tension on the 4th floor, where the PM meeting was held. We heard the rising voices from the 2nd floor. Allegedly, Mersin Deputy Hasan Ufuk Çakır had a request to continue with Neşet Tarhan in Mezitli. When this name was not nominated, there was a reaction “It was learned that Çakır reacted to Mersin Deputy Group Deputy Chairman Ali Mahir Basarir.”

At the CHP PM meeting, the candidate for Aydın Metropolitan Municipality was Özlem Çerçioğlu, while the candidate for Afyonkarahisar Municipality was determined as Burcu Köksal.

CONTINUE WITH ZEYDAN KARALAR IN ADANA

CHP’s candidate for Adana was the current metropolitan mayor Zeydan Karalar.

THERE ARE NO SURPRISES IN HATAY

CHP’s candidate for Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor is Lütfü Savaş.

TEKİRDAĞ CANDIDATE CANDAN YÜCEER

CHP’s Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality mayoral candidate was determined as Candan Yüceer.

BÜYÜKERŞEN ERA IS CLOSING IN ESKİŞEHİR

Prof. has been the Mayor of Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality for 25 years (since the 1999 local elections). Dr. Ayşe Ünlücü was nominated instead of Yılmaz Büyükerşen. Following this decision taken by the CHP PM, it will become clear in the coming days whether Büyükerşen will be a candidate from another party or as an independent.

FOUR WOMEN CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED SO FAR

According to the current table, 4 female candidates have been determined in the CHP so far.

FULL LIST OF NAMES FINALIZED AS CHP MAYOR CANDIDATES

CHP Party Spokesperson Deniz Yücel announced the candidates as follows:

Adana: Zeydan Karalar

Aydin: Özlem Çerçioğlu

Eskişehir: Ayşe Ünlüce

Hatay: Lütfü Savaş

Tekirdağ: Candan Yüceer

Afyonkarahisar: Burcu Köksal

Artvin: Bilgehan Erdem

Bilecik: Melek Mızrak Subaşı

Çankırı: İlhan Tekin

Giresun: Fuat Köse

Kırklareli: Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu

Kilis: Hakan Bilacan

Mersin: Vahap Seçer

Nigde: Hulusi Özen

Osmaniye: Serkan Karayiğit

Sinop: Mehmet Gürbüz

Tunceli: Ali Mustafa Çelik

Uşak: Özkan Yalım

Yalova: Mehmet Gürel

Yozgat: Özkan Şengül

Zonguldak: Tahsin Erdem

CHP’S CANDIDATES WERE DETERMINED IN A TOTAL OF 242 ELECTION AREAS

CHP Spokesperson Deniz Yücel shared the mayoral candidates determined at the Party Assembly (PM) meeting held under the chairmanship of CHP Chairman Özgür Özel.

Stating that the Party Assembly meeting has concluded, Yücel said that today they have determined the mayoral candidates in a total of 242 election districts, including 6 metropolitan municipalities and 15 provincial municipalities.

Stating that 23 of these candidates are women, Yücel shared the metropolitan mayoral candidates determined at the PM meeting:

“Our Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate has been determined as our current mayor, Mr. Zeydan Karalar. Our Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate has been determined as our Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Mr. Özlem Çerçioğlu. Our Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Mr. Yılmaz Büyükerşen, provided great services to Eskişehir. He made a great contribution and made great services in making Eskişehir a brand city. Today, with the decision taken by our Party Assembly, we are passing this duty and this flag to Ms. Ayşe Ünlüce as our mayoral candidate. We would like to inform you that Ayşe Ünlüce is our Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate. I share.

Our Hatay Metropolitan Municipality mayor candidate has been determined as our current mayor, Mr. Lütfü Savaş. Again, our Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality mayoral candidate is a female friend of ours. A successful friend of ours who has contributed to politics was our member of parliament in the past term. Ms. Candan Yüceer has been determined as our Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate. “I would like to thank our Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Mayor for the services he has provided and provided to both our party and Tekirdağ.”

According to AA news; Yücel, who also listed the provincial mayor candidates, continued as follows:

“Our Afyon Mayor candidate has been determined as our Afyon MP and Turkish Grand National Assembly Group Deputy Chairman, Mr. Burcu Köksal. I wish good luck to our city of Afyon. Our Artvin Mayor candidate, Mr. Bilgehan Erdem. Our Bilecik Mayor candidate, Mr. Melek Mızrak Subaşı. Our Çankırı Mayor candidate, Mr. İlhan Tekin, our Giresun Mayor candidate, Mr. Fuat Köse, and Kırklareli Mayor, Mr. Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu, were nominated in our Party Assembly.

Our Kilis Mayor candidate is Mr. Hakan Bilecen. Our Niğde Mayor candidate, Mr. Hulus Özen, and our Osmaniye Mayor candidate, Mr. Serkan Karayiğit, were determined by the decision of our Party Assembly and they became candidates. Our Sinop Mayor candidate is Mr. Mehmet Gürbüz.

Our Tunceli Mayor candidate is Mr. Ali Mustafa Çelik. Our Uşak Mayor candidate has been decided in our Party Assembly as our Uşak Deputy, Mr. Özkan Yalım, who was also our member of parliament in the past. Our Yalova Mayor candidate is Mr. Mehmet Gürel. “Our Yozgat Mayor candidate, Mr. Özkan Şengül, and our Zonguldak Mayor candidate, Mr. Tahsin Erdem, have become candidates by the decision of our Party Council.”

Yücel noted that they will share the evaluations regarding the agenda of the Party Assembly and MYK at the press conference to be held tomorrow.

“ERDAL BEŞİKÇİOĞLU WAS NOMINATED”

After his statement, Party Spokesperson Yücel answered questions from members of the press.

Yücel gave the following answer to the question about whether there is a crisis regarding actor Erdal Beşikçioğlu’s candidacy for Etimesgut Mayor:

“Erdal Beşikçioğlu has become a candidate, it is true. There is no crisis. In many of our districts, more than one candidate has become a candidate with various allegations. But these candidates, our 242 candidates determined today and the candidates we determined in the Party Assembly meetings in the past, passed through the filter of our Central Executive Board, our Party Assembly, and our organizations. These are our friends who were determined as a result of the examinations, field studies and public opinion polls carried out by the committees assigned to the electoral districts in the organizations, provinces and districts, and became candidates by the decision of the Party Assembly.

Therefore, there is no crisis, but other candidates may have made different claims. “As a result, this task is entrusted to one person, and by the decision of our Party Assembly, Mr. Erdal Beşikçioğlu has been deemed eligible for candidacy.”

WILL MUHITTİN BÖCEK BE A CANDIDATE?

“It is said that the situation of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek has been transferred to a later date. What is your assessment?” Upon the question, Yücel said, “As our Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate will be evaluated together with some of the central districts of Antalya, it was not put on the agenda of our Party Assembly today. I think it will be on the agenda at the Party Assembly meeting we will hold next week.” said.

MERSİN TENSION RESPONSE

“While the Party Assembly was continuing, there were moments when there was tension and voices were raised. Was the PM meeting tense?” Upon the question, Yücel made the following evaluations:

“We do not have any tension. Our Party Assembly was held in a very pleasant, democratic environment. Our decisions were taken in accordance with our party charter and party traditions. Our Mersin MP wanted to enter the Party Assembly hall and express his opinion. We invited him out in an appropriate manner. . That’s what it’s all about.”