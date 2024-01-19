Christian Cueva after revealing images playing ‘fulbito’: “I don’t have to explain to anyone” | Peruvian team | Jorge Fossati | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Christian #Cueva #revealing #images #playing #fulbito #dont #explain #Peruvian #team #Jorge #Fossati #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Christian Cueva is once again in the eye of the storm. The former Alianza Lima soccer player was caught playing ‘fulbito’ in Trujillo, a few hours after images of the state of his knee were revealed. As is known, ‘Aladdin’ has a serious injury to his right knee.

“I was with childhood friends and that doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as I can handle the situation calmly and not take that joke to another level,” he indicated in the Futmax League program.

“I am one of the people for whom I do not have to explain to anyone, only to God and my family. That’s how I am. Nowadays the world has to take care of its image and put aside its essence: I am not like that. “I’m not going to do it and no one is going to change me,” he said.

Jorge Fossati, furthermore, was unconcerned about the actions of ‘Aladdin’: “It doesn’t change anything to me whether he is in a club or on the beach.”

