Christian Cueva after revealing images playing ‘fulbito’: “I don’t have to explain to anyone” | Peruvian team | Jorge Fossati | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Christian #Cueva #revealing #images #playing #fulbito #dont #explain #Peruvian #team #Jorge #Fossati #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Christian Cueva is once again in the eye of the storm. The former Alianza Lima soccer player was caught playing ‘fulbito’ in Trujillo, a few hours after images of the state of his knee were revealed. As is known, ‘Aladdin’ has a serious injury to his right knee.

“I was with childhood friends and that doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as I can handle the situation calmly and not take that joke to another level,” he indicated in the Futmax League program.

“I am one of the people for whom I do not have to explain to anyone, only to God and my family. That’s how I am. Nowadays the world has to take care of its image and put aside its essence: I am not like that. “I’m not going to do it and no one is going to change me,” he said.

Jorge Fossati, furthermore, was unconcerned about the actions of ‘Aladdin’: “It doesn’t change anything to me whether he is in a club or on the beach.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Inter Miami and the El Salvador team meet this Friday at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

According to the criteria of

Know more

Also Read:  Saudi Arabia still dreams of having Messi in the future

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Sunny day around zero degrees and yellow alert for slippery conditions on the roads: here is the weather forecast for this Friday
Sunny day around zero degrees and yellow alert for slippery conditions on the roads: here is the weather forecast for this Friday
Posted on
When a massive earthquake will occur in Romania
When a massive earthquake will occur in Romania
Posted on
Schedule and where to watch Arandina – Real Madrid on free TV today
Schedule and where to watch Arandina – Real Madrid on free TV today
Posted on
A humble Jordanian fruit that is the secret to fitness and health: it eliminates constipation in minutes, fights high blood sugar and obesity, and challenges osteoporosis powerfully!
A humble Jordanian fruit that is the secret to fitness and health: it eliminates constipation in minutes, fights high blood sugar and obesity, and challenges osteoporosis powerfully!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News