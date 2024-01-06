Christian Cueva denounces that he cannot have surgery yet because of Alianza Lima | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Christian #Cueva #denounces #surgery #Alianza #Lima #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Christian Cueva, injured since October last year, still does not have a clear date for his operation and blames Alianza Lima for this.

LOOK | Cueva will debut as a commentator in Carlos Zambrano’s tournament

As El Comercio learned, there is discomfort in the national midfielder and his entourage because the Victorian club has not yet confirmed the surgical intervention.

With this, the return of ’10’ to the fields becomes further away, considering that it would take between five and seven months to return from the date of surgery.

Alianza Lima must bear the costs, they defend from Cueva’s side, who had a contract with the ‘intimates’ when he suffered the injury.

Cueva has a posterior ligament tear. At first she decided not to have surgery after consulting with various doctors and opted for physical therapy, but then she changed her mind.

Cueva’s decision is to undergo surgery in Barcelona with a specialist, no longer in the United States, as he had initially planned.