CHRISTIAN NTSAY RENEWED – The choice of continuity in Mahazoarivo

Christian Ntsay filled for a new job in Mahazoarivo

The President of the Republic announces the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister. A choice of continuity, at least, until the outcome of the next legislative elections.

A thoughtful decision. This is how Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, describes his decision to reappoint Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister. A decision that the Head of State himself announced during a brief ceremony at the Iavoloha State Palace last night.

The head of state adds that his choice to reappoint Prime Minister Ntsay to his post “is a decision which will allow us to continue the work and to work immediately and quickly”. He notes, moreover, that the tenant of Mahazoarivo “knows my way of working. He also knows what our main objectives are and the reforms that we want to put in the country. And there will be several to implement in the conduct of national affairs.”

On his momentum, Andry Rajoelina adds, “I measure the trust that the population has placed in me. I am aware that she aspires for every household to enjoy the progress we expect. Also, we must provide rapid and lasting solutions to current and persistent problems, but also to meet the challenges posed.”

Loyalty

In his speech yesterday in Iavoloha, the President of the Republic cited the boxes that a head of government must fill. Criteria that Christian Ntsay probably meets. From the outset, he advances experience in terms of conducting state and administrative affairs, leadership, as well as experience in international relations.

The control of the files in progress and to be initiated shortly was also taken into account in this renewal of Christian Ntsay. With a view to the reforms to be carried out and the rapid results desired, the Head of State nevertheless slips into his speech, “I am confident that there will be an improvement in his working methodology. That it will be strict and uncompromising to remove all obstacles that could block development, since the population expects rapid and tangible solutions”.

Indeed, criticism often arises regarding the conduct of public affairs by Christian Ntsay. This concerns the slow processing of files at the Prime Minister’s level. “The acceleration and fluidity of the workings of the administration and the fight against corruption” are the main missions of the tenant of Mahazoarivo, according to the presidential speech. The Constitution provides, precisely, that the Prime Minister is the head of the administration.

Facing the Orange deputies yesterday, Andry Rajoelina emphasized one criterion, which is “loyalty”. According to him, “loyalty is a rare, sacred and valuable virtue in my eyes”. Of the three names “presented” by the majority to the National Assembly, the President of the Republic thus chose to reappoint Christian Ntsay, counting on the aforementioned criteria. The other Prime Ministers included in the list are Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, former Minister of National Education, and MP Richard Fienena, elected in Manja.

The elected representative for the Manja constituency was among the deputies present in Iavoloha during last night’s ceremony. Like his peers within the majority, he warmly applauded the announcement of the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as tenant of the State Palace of Mahazoarivo. This strong presence of Orange deputies and their independent allies is to demonstrate that the presidential choice has the anointing of the majority, as required by the Constitution.

Paragraph 1 of Article 54 of the Basic Law provides, in fact, that “the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the majority party or group of parties in the National Assembly”. At first glance, the tension in relations between Christian Ntsay and a section of Orange deputies relaxed. This, although some figures from the parliamentary group “Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina” (IRD), were however absent at yesterday’s ceremony.

In their reaction, following the announcement made by the Head of State, the spokespersons of the elected officials present underlined “the importance of close collaboration between the Head of Government and the National Assembly” . To hear the presidential speech, the future of Prime Minister Ntsay and that of the new government team he will lead will depend on the next legislative elections. A vote which could be held before the next parliamentary session.

Andry Rajoelina emphasizes that he doesn’t like to change collaborators too frequently. Even if it means changing Prime Ministers, he will obviously wait for the outcome of the legislative elections. As republican tradition is, Christian Ntsay will once again have to resign from the government at the end of these elections. “These elections will define a new configuration, a new majority in the National Assembly. I am confident that after obtaining this new majority, we will have a person ready and able to lead the reforms and visions set out,” argues the President of the Republic.