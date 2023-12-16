CHRISTINE RAZANAMAHASOA – “The PAN/FFKM platform continues and adapts to the political context”

Appeasement. This is what Christine Razanamahasoa, President of the National Assembly, continues to seek. During her closing speech of the second ordinary session of this exercise in Tsimbazaza, yesterday, she recalled that the mediation platform, which she constitutes with the leaders of the World Council of Christian Churches as well as other personalities, continues its assignment. The President of the Lower House nevertheless wanted to clarify that mediation will adapt to the current political context. The question that remains is whether mediation is still useful at this time when the President is elected and the eleven are no longer candidates.

“There is no time for criticism now. We, politicians, have a duty to act in the general interest and the preservation of national unity,” explained Christine Razanamahasoa yesterday. According to her, the country is currently going through a crisis of confidence and it is preferable for political actors to come together around the same table to dialogue disinterestedly and with respect for the general interest. “Where the interest of the people and the nation is harmed, we must have only one voice, national unity,” she maintains.

At the very beginning of her speech, the President of the National Assembly addresses the members of the international community present in the session hall yesterday. She first addresses her thanks to them, especially for their support during the recent electoral period. Secondly, she appeals for support from the international community in the quest for political stability and the country’s progress towards development. “I thank you warmly for your support during the last election. Please continue to support us in our quest for political stability and development of our country,” she said.

Ravo Andriantsalama

