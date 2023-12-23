CHRISTMAS AND END OF YEAR FESTIVITIES

World accessories are one of the things that attract buyers

Like every year, markets and shops are the places most frequented by citizens to prepare for the end-of-year celebrations.

Effervescence. Preparations for Christmas and the end of the year are well underway just a few days before the holidays. The market of Analakely, Behoririka, Tsaralalana as well as those of Isotry and Andravoahangy are full of people. And traffic jams block all access to the city center.

Those who invade the markets are mainly shopping for Christmas and end-of-year meals, but not only that… Because as in supermarkets and hypermarkets, toys, clothes and also essential products for the holiday and even Household appliances are offered in the markets. This consumerist frenzy has been everywhere for several days.

Whatever the situation and the difficulty of life, purchases are essential. From the Behoririka market, the streets, shops and sidewalks are flooded with products. Clothes, fashion accessories and also various toys come together. The price of men’s dresses and coats ranges from 30,000 ariary to 200,000 ariary.

Apart from clothes and toys, household appliances and tableware are very popular during these holidays. For many households, this is the right time to revitalize their interior and change the household appliances and tableware. The streets of Tsaralalàna are thus invaded by these people wishing to make these changes to their homes.

Among the people creating this serious traffic jam in the capital are street vendors and dock workers. The latter wishing to have a surplus of money during this festive period. For two weeks, resellers from the regions constitute half of these people circulating in the city to also prepare their activities in their respective regions.

“I buy toys in bulk and also decorations since my customers ask for a lot at this time of year,” rejoices Henriette, a reseller from Moramanga. Like her, several dealers are accompanied by a dock worker carrying large 250 kilo bags of rice with a full cargo.

Analakely and Andravoahangy are also places to display essential products for meal preparation. Fresh vegetables, meats of all kinds, fish, spices abound.

Bus stations are also invaded even though fares have increased significantly.

Miora Raharisolo