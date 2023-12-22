#Christmas #Year #program #supermarkets

Christmas and New Year program of supermarkets. On December 24-25, 2023 and January 1-2, 2024, the stores will have special opening hours. Certain supermarkets and hypermarkets have already announced their opening hours. These are Cora, Lidl, Mega Image, Kaufland, Carrefour, Penny, Profi, Metro or Auchan.

The Christmas and New Year program of the big stores

There are still a few days until Christmas and the New Year. On this occasion, the big stores changed their working hours. Even though on December 25, 2023 and January 1, 2024, there are days off, some will work. But not anyway. According to the provisions of the Labor Code, December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2, are considered public holidays in Romania.

Thus, employees are entitled to a day off on these days. If they are required to work, they are entitled to the payment of wages accordingly, including increments for working on public holidays.

Christmas and New Year program of supermarkets. Photo source: Pixabay.com

Lidl stores have announced the following schedule:

“On December 25 and 26, as well as January 1, Lidl stores will be closed.

Between December 21 and 23 and between December 29 and 30, stores will be open from 07:00 to 23:00.

On December 24 and 31, the shops will be open between 07:00 and 18:00.

On January 2, the stores will be open between 10:00 and 17:00″, according to Lidl.

The schedule announced by Auchan for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2024

During these days of celebration, Auchan supermarket employees will work according to the following schedule:

Saturday, December 23, 2023: Normal schedule,

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 07:00-18:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 10:00 – 22:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: Normal schedule,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 07:00-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 10:00 – 22:00.

Photo source: Pixabay.com

Christmas and New Year program: Cora

And Cora changed her work schedule during these holidays:

Saturday, December 23, 2023: 08:00- 23:00,

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 08:00-19:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 08:00- 22:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 08:00- 22:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 08:00-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 08:00 – 22:00.

Carrefour, for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2024

Carrefour also changed its operating hours. Therefore, Romanians who still have shopping to do should hurry:

Saturday, December 23, 2023: 07:30- 23:00,

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 07:30-19:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 08:00- 22:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 07:30- 22:00,

December 29, 30, 2023: 07:30- 23:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 07:30-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 07:30- 22:00.

Christmas and New Year schedule: Kaufland

Saturday, December 23, 2023: 07:00- 23:30/24:00,

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 07:00- 17:00/18:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 09:00-15:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 08:00- 22:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 08:00-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 08:00 – 22:00.

Photo source: Pixabay.com

Mega Image for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2024

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 08:00-19:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 09:00-19:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 08:00-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 09:00-19:00.

Penny for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2024

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 07:00-18:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 09:00-16:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 07:00- 22:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 07:00-18:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 09:00-19:00.

Profi program for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2024

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 07:00-19:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 07:00-18:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 07:00- 22:00,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 07:00-19:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 07:00-18:00.

Christmas and New Year schedule: Metro

Saturday, December 23, 2023: Normal schedule,

Sunday, December 24, 2023: 08:00-16:00,

Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED,

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 08:00-16:00,

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: Normal schedule,

Sunday, December 31, 2023: 08:00-16:00,

Monday, January 1, 2024: CLOSED,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 08:00-16:00.

Therefore, it is recommended to take into account the reduced operating hours or the closing of stores in order not to run out of certain products, especially during the Holidays.