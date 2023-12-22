CHRISTMAS AT THE HOSPITAL – The families of the sick hope for a miracle

Vola Michelle Rafarasoa, all in tears explaining the seriousness of her son’s state of health

Several families have members hospitalized at this time. They place their hope in the recovery of their patients, a request for the Christmas party.

Christmas magic. “What I want for Christmas is a miracle from little Jesus to cure my child of this illness. So that we do not proceed with the operation”, hopes so much Vola Michelle Rafarasoa, yesterday, in total sadness regarding the state of health of her son taken care of at the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital (HJRA). This patient’s family is impatiently waiting for this Christmas magic to happen on this patient who suffers from veinitis. He has been hospitalized in the dental department since November 21. The Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital was one of the places where the hope of the patients’ families rests yesterday, with the Hospitals Christmas organized by the Fiangonan’ny Vondrona Kristianin’ny Fanahy Masina (FVKFM). The day began with an ecumenical service to give hope to the patients’ families. A distribution of basic necessities and toys for children followed.

Vola Michelle is a widow and lives alone with her three children. It is her last child aged 1 year and 5 months who is hospitalized at the HJRA. Before being transferred to this hospital, this child was already hospitalized in Befelatànana. “I no longer have enough means to treat him, I really want him to recover to avoid surgery. I really ask for a miracle before Christmas so that it reaches this holiday,” the mother continued, crying. People who take care of patients in the hospital need a lot of moral support as this holiday approaches. Staying in hospital is the only option for these people despite the other burdens they have.

Five days before Christmas, the expectation of this miracle is shared by almost all families with hospitalized members. “I ask that my grandson be cured of this disease before the end of this year so that he can live in health and no longer suffer in 2024,” said Niriana Malala Rafanomezantsoa, ​​another mother of a patient. In the case of this family, she does not stay in the hospital, but she returns there every time the doctor asks her to. To do this, she spends an exorbitant amount even though she earns her income from selling vegetables.

Christians or non-Christians hope for a great miracle in their lives this Christmas for various reasons.

Celebration

Celebrating the holidays is relegated to second place for these people. Instead, they focus on treatment. “There may not be a party this year. Even for my two children, I can’t even afford to buy them toys yet. We need to do an analysis of his brain to know if the operation is feasible or not,” adds Vola Michelle Rafarasoa. For these families, the most important thing at the moment is the well-being of the sick.

For the families of the sick, the greatest gift that the Christmas holiday can give them is the healing of the latter, whether they are hospitalized or treated at home.

Miora Raharisolo