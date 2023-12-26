Christmas binges: expert advice to avoid feelings of guilt

#Christmas #binges #expert #advice #avoid #feelings #guilt

Dinners, dinners, dinners. And then aperitifs, aperitifs, coffee, ammazzacaffè, lunches, pandoro, panettone, company parties, get-togethers with friends, bingo games and dried fruit: the month that goes approximately from 15 December to 10 January, let’s say it clearly, represents a real attack on our line.

It seems that, even just by breathing, the extra pound becomes reality. And the ‘crocodile rules’ are of no use because between toasts and various delicacies saying ‘no thanks’, if not impossible, is at least very difficult. So much so that for many the goal is: limit the damage!

Advice for the Christmas holidays

Yes, but how? The people arrive to help us advice from the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (Sinu) who prepared, with the support of Dr. Umberto Scognamiglio, member of the Sinu Board of Directors and first Crea researcher (Food and Nutrition Research Centre), some useful suggestions for surviving the Christmas holidays without stress and guilt for food overdose.

Lunches, dinners, aperitifs, company parties: during the holidays it is easy to give in to overeating

The first ‘preventive remedy’ is in think about it: not all days are the same, we can choose and focus only on some of these. Let’s say on the obligatorily festive dates in which some mischief it is not only permitted but also required.

Because from one renunciation to another we risk suffering too much and we know that psychological well-being, in this as in all cases of human health, is fundamental to obtaining the expected good result.

Four days of extravagance and then back to the daily regime

Therefore, “if we count the truly festive days of Christmas, there are essentially four dates: the two eves and the related Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Even if in these four days we were to ‘binge’ as if there were no tomorrow, the amount of calories ingested would never justify those excess kilos that we usually complain about after the holidays.”

Leaving aside the 4 ‘Hail Mary’ days – to paraphrase a western film and imagine our duel with the scales – the rest is to be considered a normal period of a common diet. That is, where we should continue to feed ourselves as always. Perhaps by choosing a Mediterranean diet which in itself, as well as helping, provides us with the right number of calories, without weighing us down.

Avoid waste by purchasing quality products

Except that here we run into another problem: the overabundance of purchases which, combined with increasingly frequent gastronomic gifts, fill our pantries and fridges with an exorbitant quantity of food that we are led to consume so as not to waste.

Or even because it simply leads us into constant temptation. So the advice is simple: we buy quality and not, as is usually done especially in these periods, the quantity.

A family gathered at the table for the Christmas holidays

Always valid advice, also because it would help us fight the other side of the excessive quantity problem which lies in waste. “According to Coldiretti’s estimates – recalls Scognamiglio – last year Italians spent almost 2.7 billion euros for food and drink to bring to the table between Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas lunch.

With a preference for fish on the Christmas Eve menu and at Christmas a greater selection of meat with boiled, roasted and fried dishes, but also soups, stuffed pasta, rustic pizzas and desserts.

And the prediction of spending for this yearalthough conditioned by an average inflation of 12% on the prices of the main Christmas food products, will, according to the first estimates carried out by the National Federconsumatori Observatory, be 169 euro (data almost unchanged compared to last year)”.

All food that risks fueling the waste chain, also because, “according to Ener2Crowd analysts, this year, during the holiday period, over 500 thousand tons of food will be thrown awaycorresponding to more than 80 euros per family unit.

A huge waste that also leads to a surge in pollution levels, since each ton of food waste produces 4.2 tons of CO2. It is estimated that around 5% of the food we buy during the Christmas holidays will not be consumed and will be thrown away.”

Choose your shopping carefully

Maximum pay attention to how we shop therefore it also means doing the environment a favor, because the other way of calling waste is ‘production of waste to be disposed of’, in addition to the fact that precious resources are very unmeritoriously squandered.

To avoid unnecessary food waste, little attention is enough

How to avoid wasting? Simple. We need to have a clear idea of ​​what we choose to cook and above all for how many people we have to prepare: “The classic list of things to buy is always a valid strategy! Let’s pay attention to the enticing offers of 3×2 and avoid being tempted by gluttony.

At this point it is better to go to go shopping after eating. Also pay attention to those who have young children, the latter often have a great influence on the family’s purchases, even of things that are not strictly healthy from a nutritional point of view”, underlines Sinu.

No to laziness, yes to movement

And then so much movement. “More than the diet before or after the holidays, it will be important to think about doing more physical exercise.” For this purpose the Italian Society of Human Nutrition has created a table which shows some examples of time needed to burn off calories of some typical dishes of the Christmas period.

“If we increase the level of physical activity, we get two results: the increase in energy expenditure, but also the development and maintenance of muscle mass, which in turn increases basic metabolism” concludes Dr. Scognamiglio.