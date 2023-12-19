Christmas ‘booster’ effect on cholesterol, 5 heart-saving strategies

Beware of ‘surges’ in cholesterol due to Christmas binges: from the specialists of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) comes the invitation to play early to limit the damage, adopting 5 heart-saving strategies. Slightly increasing physical activity, adding fiber to the daily diet, limiting saturated fats, quitting smoking and consuming alcohol in moderation are the suggestions of cardiologists on the occasion of the Sic congress, for the upcoming holidays. “LDL cholesterol – explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of Sic – is a substance produced by the liver and present in the blood, necessary, among other things, to form cell walls and provide energy to the muscles. However, by accumulating in the arteries it can trigger inflammatory reactions which lead to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques which can then occlude the coronary and cerebral vessels, causing serious cardiovascular events.Today we know that LDL cholesterol is the most important value to control, and the lower it is, the better.
If already present in limit values, even a small increase can influence the risk of developing heart attacks and strokes”. At Christmas, in reality, cholesterol can increase significantly, up to a fifth. According to a study conducted by the University of Copenhagen and published in the journal Atherosclerosis, which involved around 25 thousand Danes, after the holidays cholesterol rises by 20% for 9 out of 10 people.
“The Danish study – underlines Ciro Indolfi, past-president of the Italian Society of Cardiology – shows that cholesterol levels are influenced by the fatty food we consume during the Christmas holidays, by the leftovers we eat the following days and by New Year’s Eve dinners and lunches – underlines Ciro Indolfi, past president of Sic. If we are not careful, these consecutive binges could have an impact on health and increase the risk of heart disease. For this reason, adopting measures to keep cholesterol under control even before the holidays begin could help you have better control over your cardiovascular health.”

