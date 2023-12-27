Christmas concert by The Streamers raises 1.3 million euros for War Child | Music

#Christmas #concert #Streamers #raises #million #euros #War #Child #Music

The Christmas performance that The Streamers gave on Tuesday from the Winter Efteling raised more than 1.3 million euros for War Child. The concert could be viewed online for free. People could choose to make a donation themselves.

After the support act, which was provided by Chef’Special, Guus Meeuwis, Emma Heesters, Kraantje Pappie, Claude, Frank Lammers and Acda en de Munnik, among others, entered the stage of the amusement park in Kaatsheuvel.

“The power of music this evening, which connects us and touches our emotions, is the core of our work,” says War Child director Ernst Suur. “With this amount we can help many more children all over the world and that is needed more than ever.”

Co-founder Meeuwis is also satisfied with the proceeds. “We are very happy and proud that we have raised this enormous amount for War Child together,” says the singer. “We couldn’t end 2023 in a better way.”

The Streamers was founded during corona times. The group then gave digital concerts from Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam and Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, among others. Since last year, the band has also been giving concerts where the audience can be physically present.

