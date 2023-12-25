Christmas deal: MacBook Air 13 with Apple M2 and 24 GB RAM at the best price

#Christmas #deal #MacBook #Air #Apple #RAM #price

13 inch Apple MacBook Air M2 and 24 GB RAM with a discount of over 100 euros (Image: Andreas Osthoff)

Apple’s MacBook Air 13 with M2 chip and 24 GB RAM is available at the best price for Christmas. You get a slim laptop with enough power, a high-quality display and solid workmanship. Depending on your own requirements, a MacBook Pro is the better choice.

MacBook Air 13 with Apple M2 and 24 GB RAM in the Christmas deal: Currently available in the color midnight blue for the best price of 1,729 euros with free shipping from Coolblue. According to Idealo, the price was previously 1,844 euros including shipping costs.

The slim Apple laptop has plenty of power thanks to the M2 chip with ARM technology and offers a high-quality QHD display with 98% DCI-P3 and around 500 cd/m². The workmanship of the unibody case is also at a high level.

Depending on your requirements, it still makes more sense to go for a MacBook Pro given the price. An Apple M1 Pro, for example, offers more performance, and the 14-inch MBP also uses a higher-resolution 120 Hz display with mini-LED technology. However, you have to accept higher weight and active cooling.

The prices of some alternative models at a glance:

MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro with 16 GB RAM for 2,099 euros

MacBook Pro 14 M3 with 8 GB RAM for 1,739 euros

MacBook Pro 14 M3 with 16 GB RAM for 2089 euros

If 16 GB of RAM is enough for your own purposes, you can also purchase the MacBook Air at the current promotional price of 1,536 euros. In our detailed test report on the silent MacBook Air 13 M2, we were able to determine a very long battery life of almost 15 hours. However, under long-term load, the processor throttles by up to 25% due to passive cooling.

The popular MagSafe port is welcome, but the two USB-C ports use the older Thunderbolt 3 standard and without DisplayLink it is possible to connect a maximum of one external screen.

Notebookcheck is not responsible for dealer price changes. The deal was available at the time of publication of the news, but may be limited in time or quantity.

More articles in the series

Apple MacBook Air M2 10C GPU (MacBook Air M2 10C GPU Serie)

Related articles

Marvin Gollor – Tech Writer – 444 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2021

My fascination with computers began when I was in preschool. After Windows 95 and 486, the Internet quickly came, which has now completely grabbed me – and never completely let go. When I was 11, I built my own PC, but since 2016 I have completely switched to notebooks: This means that as a traveling freelancer I can have my entire PC with me everywhere. However, I’m not a full-time N3rd and I’m passionate about playing drums, lifting weights and being in our Finnish log cabin!

Share this article to support us. Every link helps!