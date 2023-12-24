Christmas Eve is full of Christmas atmosphere, West Kowloon has fireworks show in the evening – RTHK

#Christmas #Eve #full #Christmas #atmosphere #West #Kowloon #fireworks #show #evening #RTHK

2023-12-24 HKT 22:08

There is a strong Christmas atmosphere on Christmas Eve and there will be a fireworks display in West Kowloon

2023-12-24%20HKT%2022:12″ title=”There is a “giant Christmas tree” more than 20 meters high near the seaside, covered with colorful lights. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)”> There is a “giant Christmas tree” more than 20 meters high near the seaside, covered with colorful lights. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)

2023-12-24%20HKT%2022:12″ title=”Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yi (centre) visited the West Kowloon Cultural District in the evening. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)”> Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yi (middle) inspects the West Kowloon Cultural District in the evening. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)

Today is Christmas Eve, and the Christmas atmosphere is quite strong at the Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District at night. Many people came to feel the Christmas atmosphere and the crowds turned out. Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yi also visited the scene for inspection.

There is a Christmas market on the West Kowloon Lawn this year, which allows free admission to the public. There are multiple stalls at the site where the public can buy food, snacks and boutique gifts. There are also live performances; near the waterfront there is a more than 20-meter-high “” The “Giant Christmas Tree” is decorated with colorful lights, attracting many citizens to “check in” and take photos.

At 8 p.m., the “Victoria Harbor Water Fireworks” bloomed on the shore of the West Kowloon Cultural District and lasted for 10 minutes. The scene was packed with people to watch.

Some citizens said that the Christmas atmosphere this year was good; others chose to stay in Hong Kong for Christmas, hoping to contribute to the Hong Kong economy.