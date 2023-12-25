#Christmas #Eve #Woman #freed #car #accident

25. December 2023, 09:48

Christmas Eve: Woman (69) has to be freed from her car after an accident

On the day of Christmas Eve there were accidents and ticket suspensions on Swiss roads.

There was an accident in Mollis GL on the night of Christmas Eve. The 69-year-old driver had to be freed from her car by road rescue.

Glarus cantonal police

On the day of Christmas Eve there were various traffic accidents on the roads.

In many cases the drivers were drunk.

In Mollis GL, the driver who had an accident had to be freed from the car.

Soft GL: At around 3:40 p.m. on December 24th there was a traffic accident in the Hinterdorfstrasse area that resulted in property damage. As the Glarus canton police report, a 69-year-old woman was traveling north from Netstal on Hinterdorfstrasse. “Due to a lack of local knowledge, she drove along the Linthdamm instead of driving over the Linth Bridge towards Näfels,” it continues. She ignored a driving ban and ended up in front of a closed barrier

Stand. When the 69-year-old wanted to reverse her car, she turned right too early and drove into an adjacent meadow. The vehicle began to slide and eventually tipped slowly over a wall.

No one was injured in the accident. The driver had to be freed from her car by road rescue. There was material damage to the car.

Egnach TG: An attentive passerby reported to the cantonal emergency call center on Sunday that a driver was driving unsafely. A patrol from the Thurgau cantonal police was able to check the driver on Romanshornerstrasse shortly after 5 p.m. The breath alcohol sample from the 48-year-old German showed a value of 1.27 mg/l. Converted, this results in a value of 2.54 per mille. The driver’s license was revoked.

Buchs SG: Several witnesses reported on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. that a car coming from Buchs in the direction of Sevelen had broken down and was partly on the normal lane and the hard shoulder. A patrol from the St. Gallen cantonal police responded and found the broken down car. When providing assistance, it emerged that the 76-year-old driver was driving her car while intoxicated. A conclusive breath alcohol sample showed a value of 0.57 mg/l (1.14 per mille) for the woman. Her driving license for Switzerland was revoked. Her car was no longer drivable and had to be towed.

Gossau SG: On Sunday around 12.30 p.m., a witness reported to the cantonal emergency call center a car that was driving erratically from Gossau center towards Niederwil and had crashed into a curb. Without worrying about settling the damage, the driver, who was initially unknown, drove on. A patrol from the St. Gallen cantonal police was able to find and check the car and its 79-year-old driver. It turned out that the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath alcohol test carried out showed a positive value. The man was banned from driving for several hours.

Changes to driving license revocation from 2024

During the revocation of the learner’s license or driver’s license, it is no longer possible to issue an ID category that would have had to be revoked if it had already been acquired before the revocation. The changes will apply from March 1, 2024. You can find further changes to the law that will apply from next year in this article.

