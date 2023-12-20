Christmas greetings from the Langenegg municipal office –

Christmas greetings

Dear Langeneggers,

Throughout the year, a wide variety of personalities come to our community office with a variety of concerns. Some are courteous and friendly, others are angry, some are funny, others are just looking for a conversation. All of them enrich our everyday life and make our work varied. We experience many wonderful encounters and would like to thank you for your respectful interaction and good cooperation.

We wish you a merry and peaceful Christmas with your loved ones, as well as a good start into a healthy and successful new year.

Please note our opening hours at the turn of the year: The municipal office will be closed from Closed December 27th to 29th, 2023. The Citizen Service Office is from Open in the mornings from January 2nd to 5th, 2024. From January 8th we will be there for you again as usual.

The local government team

